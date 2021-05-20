Around this time of year, my family may often be found wandering the woods in a seemingly directionless manner, hiking up hillsides, clambering over fallen trees, peering into holes and scrabbling our fingers in the dirt: Morel mushroom season has arrived, and the hunt is on!
A plate of morels sauteed in butter is a seasonal delight, but even more than their flavor, it’s the thrill of discovery I savor. It’s not unlike the thrill I experience in seeking the insights of the Spirit. In both, there is the excitement of the “aha!” moment and the rare pleasure of a direct encounter with something wild, an untamed presence gracing the rough margins of awareness.
In my spiritual practice, I prepare myself to receive God’s wisdom wherever it might arise. Like morels in season, the subtle nudges of spiritual guidance are often plentiful but difficult to discern. You can stumble across them by accident, but a prepared mind and a particular way of seeing will increase your likelihood of discovery.
With a honeycombed cap and hollow stem, morels have scarcely any look-alikes. Once you’ve learned their shape and pattern, you can head out to a locale with probable temperature and moisture, and you can put on your “morel eyes,” skimming the ground with a gaze that looks beyond the forest’s surface.
In the same way, you can prepare yourself to be available to spiritual insight. Perhaps you read and study the scriptures, learning the shape of God’s activity throughout history. Or perhaps you practice deep silence, listening deeply to spiritual movements in your own heart. Maybe you just allow yourself to meander through daily tasks with an open mind, until you catch sight of a discernible pattern in the cluttered underbrush of your day.
Mystics and mushroom hunters have in common a belief that the world is alive with presences we cannot always perceive at first glance. Yet spiritual insights, like morels, can be unpredictable. On some forays, no matter how prepared you are or how perfect the conditions, the morels seem to refuse to reveal themselves. Likewise, even the most devout believers struggle with dry seasons when the inner or outer conditions of our lives make us unable to receive new insight.
Morel hunters must put in fair effort, but every morel discovered feels like a serendipitous gift. In the same way, we must make an effort to be alert and available to encounters with God, yet we recognize that any new revelation of God’s purpose, presence and power as we walk through this world is an unmerited grace.
Morels arise out of soils nourished by things that have died, the decaying detritus of the forest floor. Likewise, the stories of Easter and Pentecost teach us that God often meets us where things in our lives have died. The morel of the story: New life and a new Spirit comes to us through an empty tomb.
