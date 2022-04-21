What place on our planet is, for you, a gift of divine love?
For Englishman Folliott S. Pierpoint, who wrote one of my favorite hymns, it was the hilltop outside his native city where he composed this verse in 1863: “For the beauty of the Earth/ for the glory of the skies/for the love, which from our birth/over and around us lies…”
Maybe for you, that place is not a hilltop but a river like the Grande Ronde, where you enjoy catching fish. Maybe it’s the forest where you find morel mushrooms in surprising places. Maybe it’s your backyard, where you delight in the birds flocking to your birdfeeder.
Places of beauty, wonder and joy can be found everywhere. Picture yours right now in your mind’s eye and give thanks for it in your heart. Better yet, go outside, use all your senses, and take time to savor Earth’s beauty with gratitude.
Gratitude is a core element of any loving relationship, and beyond mere survival, giving and receiving love is our foundational desire as human creatures. Love provides us enduring purpose, passion, courage and power to face whatever crises arise over the course of our lives.
And it’s abundantly clear that everyone who loves Earth faces numerous challenges. The pollution of air and water, plastics clogging up the oceans, creatures facing extinction and greenhouse gasses causing climate change — the list of problems seems endless.
At the root, though, they all derive from a broken relationship with creation and its creator. Believing ourselves to be owners, we dispose of Earth as we see fit. But “the Earth is the Lord’s, and all that is in it,” writes the Psalmist, and humans are also creatures dependent on Earth’s gifts for our own well-being. We are made to participate with God in loving and blessing the world God so loves.
Earth Day, celebrated on April 22 since 1970, is a rallying point for people who love Earth. It is a day to remember the places and creatures we love and to dedicate our energies to helping them survive. On this day, we can implement some technical changes. We can invest in energy-efficient light bulbs and appliances. We can commit to reduce, reuse and recycle many of the items we consume.
Yet the slogan “Earth Day Every Day” makes clear that one day each year is not enough. Social and economic systems relentlessly shape human behaviors such that we continue to abuse Earth in spite of our best intentions. We need to make long-term, adaptive changes to the attitudes, habits and practices comprising these systems, so that all creatures, humans included, can not only survive but thrive.
Adaptive change calls for us to cultivate the spiritual strengths of resilience and endurance, to stay the course while we develop new ways of life. Love, God’s love, revealed in the beauty of Earth and all its creatures, is the wellspring of the spiritual grit and grace we need, Earth Day and every day.
