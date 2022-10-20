Every year in mid-October, two events nudge me to contemplate the mystery of identity. The first is the birthday of my oldest son, Lucas. Always a big day for him, this year he’s old enough to get a learner’s permit and start learning to drive. He’s eager to take this next step in putting on a self-sufficient, adult identity.

Lucas’ birthday also marks an important milestone for me, the day I put on a new identity myself — with a lot of fear and trembling. I barely thought of myself as an adult at the time, but bringing my baby boy home from the hospital and taking on the responsibility for his well-being, I had to learn to see myself as a mother. To my mind, “mother” is one of the most significant adult identities I could have.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and founder of Story Journey. You can find her at lauraellyhudson.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.