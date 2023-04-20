“Community” has become a buzzword we use to label many kinds of groups. People who live in the same place, who have an identifying characteristic in common or who share a common interest can be called a community, and nowadays, there’s a proliferation of online gatherings around everything from sports teams to favorite name brands. We sort ourselves into most of these communities based on things we feel confident about, demonstrating our belonging by performing identities in which we take pride.
No doubt there’s value in the connections made in these places. However, in “Braving the Wilderness,” author Brene Brown notes that while Americans have sorted ourselves into more affinity groups than ever before, we feel lonelier than ever before. “Fitting in” is not the same as true belonging, because we know our acceptance in such groups is conditional. We long for unconditional belonging.
What are the qualities of communities of true belonging? John’s gospel tells the story of the poignant sign-act by which Jesus demonstrated what it looks like to love one another in community: He washed his disciples’ feet. In his song “The Basin and the Towel,” Michael Card retells this story and sings, “The call is to community/the impoverished power that sets the soul free.”
Healing for loneliness comes by way of a paradox: impoverished power. When we are willing to release what we once perceived as wealth but turned out to be the trappings of ego, when we are willing to bow in reverence to the others whom God also loves, when we release ourselves into humility so that we can bend down and wash others’ feet, however ugly they are, and allow them in turn to wash ours, we are touched by this soul-freeing power.
When you can trust that your community will continue to care for one another in times of weakness, disagreements and conflict, you are freed to stop trying to fit in, measure up or please others. Knowing yourself to be accepted as a fellow beloved, you are freed to show up just as you are, and to express both the radiance and shadow of your soul.
This kind of community is hard work. It can’t be forced, and it develops over time. Each person must commit and recommit to persevere through the conflicts that will inevitably come. It takes courage, and forgiveness is essential. There will be rupture that can only be repaired when each person recognizes their need for grace and gives it to others as each situation warrants.
Frankly, whenever I encounter soul-freeing community, I realize that I’m participating in a miracle! Yet I have glimpsed it, so I know that it’s more than a pipe dream. I’ve witnessed true community, not only in churches but in yoga studios, book groups, community activism, family and neighborhood gatherings. It only takes a few willing people to begin.
Wherever people remember that human beings need each other, true community is possible, and there is hope for our future together.
Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at www.lauraellyhudson.com.
