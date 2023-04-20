“Community” has become a buzzword we use to label many kinds of groups. People who live in the same place, who have an identifying characteristic in common or who share a common interest can be called a community, and nowadays, there’s a proliferation of online gatherings around everything from sports teams to favorite name brands. We sort ourselves into most of these communities based on things we feel confident about, demonstrating our belonging by performing identities in which we take pride.

No doubt there’s value in the connections made in these places. However, in “Braving the Wilderness,” author Brene Brown notes that while Americans have sorted ourselves into more affinity groups than ever before, we feel lonelier than ever before. “Fitting in” is not the same as true belonging, because we know our acceptance in such groups is conditional. We long for unconditional belonging.

Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the La Grande First Presbyterian Church and spiritual director at Resilient Spirit. You can find her at www.lauraellyhudson.com.

