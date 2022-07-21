You’ve heard it said, “You are what you eat.” You may also have heard it said, “You are what you think.” But I say to you, “You are what you believe.”

The dictionary gives us two definitions: first, to believe is to accept that something is true or exists; second, to believe is to have trust or confidence in someone or something.

Laura Elly Hudson is co-pastor of the

La Grande First Presbyterian Church and founder of Story Journey. You can find her

at lauraellyhudson.com.

