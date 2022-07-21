You’ve heard it said, “You are what you eat.” You may also have heard it said, “You are what you think.” But I say to you, “You are what you believe.”
The dictionary gives us two definitions: first, to believe is to accept that something is true or exists; second, to believe is to have trust or confidence in someone or something.
We often call the initial decision to accept a particular truth a “leap of faith.” However, the first leap is not an arrival, but a beginning, the first threshold crossing in a lifelong journey of spiritual formation.
One story about St. Francis recounts how a brother heard him praying, “Who are you, Lord my God, and who am I?” At each new spiritual threshold, we need to ask these two inextricably linked questions. Whatever beliefs you hold about the divine will have a profound influence on how you understand yourself, how you are to live and who you will become.
When I started writing this column, I named it “Believing and Becoming” because I wanted to call out the relationship between those two ongoing processes in the spiritual life. Maturing in faith, our beliefs move beyond a basic acceptance of spiritual truth to a wholehearted, full-bodied confidence that encourages tangible action. Action follows upon belief; reflection, which clarifies belief, follows upon action. We spiral through these movements again and again that we may become humans who show forth God’s image in the world.
What beliefs lead us to become assured, courageous and loving human beings?
I appreciate the Buddha’s practical advice on this matter. He told his students to test the truth of any teachings they received, looking at cause and effect. Unskillful beliefs lead to harm and illness; skillful beliefs lead to peace and joy for themselves and others.
But many people who claim belief in creeds or doctrines never really test them out, and so they never move beyond the first station of belief. Another problem is that we all carry unconscious beliefs that we act upon, whether we intend to or not. For example, there are Christians who say they believe in a gracious God of forgiving love and mercy, but their actions outside of church show that they truly believe in a punishing god who sees mercy as weakness.
The trouble is, much as we become our belief, we can also become our fears. In the face of fear, we all struggle to stay true to our best and most beautiful beliefs. Fear disguises itself as truth. But, as author Robin Sharma puts it, “A fear is just a lie that you’ve rehearsed so many times you believe it’s true.”
What we believe matters. Living through the rapid changes of our time, we struggle to release fear and believe in love. There’s never a better time to pray with St. Francis’ questions, asking to be shown the kind of believing by which we become people of peace and well-being, not only for ourselves, but for the whole creation.
