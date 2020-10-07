ENTERPRISE — Tamara Fuchs’ book, “Blossom’s FearLess Journal: A path toward courage,” begins with purpose: to bring true transformation to its readers.
“We’ve all been through a global crisis and we all need a little extra support to find our new normal,” Fuchs said.
The 476-page, full-color book is an all-Wallowa County production, with photographs by her husband, Tom Fuchs, design and paintings by Summer Derrickson and a forward by Center for Wellness’ Dr. Stephen Kliewer. Fuchs’ company, Blossom Integrated Health, published the book Sept. 1. It is available through The Bookloft in Enterprise in a color version or black-and-white version.
“The book addresses not just physical health, but emotional, social, intellectual and spiritual health as well, so you can have a lot of good balance and a well-rounded life,” Fuchs said. “It’s about where have you been, where you are now, where do you want to be and let’s get you there.”
“Blossom’s FearLess Journal” provides information and workbook pages to steer its readers into a grace-guided pathway through life, through work on a dozen “healing habits,” including mindfulness, compassion, connection and finding your purpose. It is designed to be used for an entire year, with each of the 12 chapters providing a month’s work on a different aspect of healing.
Fuchs, a retired neurodiversity specialist and health teacher, is a certified integrative health coach. She has faced down multiple health crises in her own life. Her book is based upon her experiences in overcoming them, and her work in helping her clients address their own needs.
Fuchs has infused her experience as a life and health skills teacher into the pages of “Blossom’s FearLess Journal.” Fuchs in her introduction states fear is a motivator, something the trials in her life illustrates.
“It can serve as a signal to pay attention, to find new ways of living, and to discover new perspectives on how to activate grace in our lives,” the introduction reads. “The single takeaway from this message is this: A life filled with gratitude leads to a life full of peace and joy, which are the gifts that the universe provides in response to our gratitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.