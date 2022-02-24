Dr. William F. Holland Jr., who writes the “Living on Purpose” faith column, released his new book, “Receiving Our Healing,” in January 2022. He believes that healing and miracles continue to be the will of God for us today.
NICHOLASVILLE, Kentucky — Dr. William “Billy” Holland, whose faith column appears from time to time on The Observer’s Spiritual Life page, in January 2022 released a new book, “Receiving Our Healing – Going to War on our Knees.”
Described in a press release as an “inspirational and encouraging resource that focuses on divine healing and miracles,” Dr. Holland’s book has at its foundation two scriptures: Matthew 8:30, in which Jesus declares, “I am willing, be healed,” and Hebrews 13:8, which promises that Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.
Holland, who writes the “Living on Purpose” faith column among other ministries, believes that healing and miracles continue to be the will of God for us today.
In the book he presents biblical commentaries, in-depth spiritual insights, explanations of mysteries and faith-building true accounts of modern-day miracles.
“It’s important for everyone to know that whatever you are facing, your situation is not larger or more devastating than God’s ability and authority. Our Lord Jesus is Yahweh Rapha the God that heals!” he writes. “The Bible declares that nothing is impossible with Him, but in order for His authority to be demonstrated, we must believe that He is who He says He is.”
Dr. William F. Holland Jr. is a Kentucky-based ordained independent minister and chaplain.
He is also the author of “A Lifestyle of Worship – Living in the Awareness of God’s Presence” and “Convictions and Considerations – Encouragement for the Soul.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.