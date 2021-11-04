This summer has been full of challenges for all of us.
One that looms large, but perhaps gets less media time, is the drought.
Because of the long hot dry summer following drier than normal years, our reservoirs are nearly empty and our rivers and streams are at record low flows. This does and will impact our communities, ranchers and farmers and our forests and wildlife.
What are we to do? There are a range of good responses.
We are inviting everyone to unite in one: a day of fasting and prayer, thanking the Lord for this wonderful area we live in and asking the Lord to bless us with sufficient rain and snow this winter to refill the reservoirs and rebuild the snowpack.
Individuals, families and congregations can participate by praying for an abundance of rain and snow, for our ranchers and farmers and for our forests and wildlife.
If you choose to fast, there are many ways to do so as you pray for drought relief.
• Fast for one meal, two meals or all day on Nov. 7
• Begin and end your fast with prayers for drought relief
• Observe a health fast by eating only healthy foods
• Observe an Isaiah 58 fast and find someone to serve
As we come together in fasting and prayer, we can rely on the Lord’s promise: “Then you will call and the Lord will answer, you will cry and the Lord will say, ‘Here am I’” (Isaiah 58:9).
