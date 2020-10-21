ROME — Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary "Francesco," which premiered Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Rome Film Festival.
The papal thumbs-up came midway through the film that delves into issues Francis cares about most, including the environment, poverty and the people most affected by discrimination.
"Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God," Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. "You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."
While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope.
A Jesuit priest who has been at the forefront in seeking to build bridges with gays in the church, the Rev. James Martin, praised the pope's comments as "a major step forward in the church's support for LGBT people."
Catholic Church teaching holds that gays must be treated with dignity and respect but that homosexual acts are "intrinsically disordered." A 2003 document from the Vatican's doctrine office stated the church's respect for gays "cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions." That document was signed by the then-prefect of the office, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the future Pope Benedict XVI and Francis' predecessor.
One of the main characters in the documentary is Juan Carlos Cruz, the Chilean survivor of clergy sexual abuse whom Francis initially discredited during a 2018 visit to Chile.
Cruz, who is gay, said during his first meetings with the pope in May 2018 after they patched things up, Francis assured him God made Cruz gay. Cruz tells his own story in snippets throughout the film, chronicling Francis' evolution on understanding sexual abuse as well as to document the pope's views on gay people.
Francis' outreach to gays dates to his first foreign trip in 2013, when he uttered the now-famous words "Who am I to judge," regarding a purportedly gay priest. Since then, he has ministered to gays and transsexual prostitutes, and welcomed people in gay partnerships into his inner circle. One of them was his former student Yayo Grassi, who along with his partner visited Francis at the Vatican's Washington D.C. embassy during the pope's 2015 visit to the U.S.
Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, an organization of LGBT Catholics, praised Francis' comments as a "historic" shift for a church that has long been seen as persecuting gays.
"At the same time, we urge Pope Francis to apply the same kind of reasoning to recognize and bless these same unions of love and support within the Catholic Church," he said in a statement.
However, more conservative commentators sought to play down Francis' words and said that while secular civil unions are one thing, a church blessing of them is quite another.
In a tweet, conservative U.S. author and commentator Ryan Anderson noted that he and some of his colleagues had gone on record a decade ago saying they would support federal civil unions for any two adults who commit to sharing domestic responsibilities. Such an arrangement, Anderson said, would leave churches the option of refusing to recognize these unions as marriage.
