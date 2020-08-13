“Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honor to whom honor.” (Romans 13:7)
In Romans 13:7, God tells us to honor those to whom honor is due. In that context of holy scripture, God is referencing those in authority and specifically those in government or law enforcement authority. Following the news coverage of the violent protests taking place in Portland and many other major cities in our nation, I have been reminded once again how thankful I am to live in a place where we have peaceful protests whenever we have protests.
It does not bother me to have people exercising the First Amendment right of freedom of speech, and I trust they will also tolerate and respect me when I exercise my own right to the same freedom. It made me sad when I saw the recording of a young journalist from a conservative news group being attacked as he was covering a protest in Portland. The report he gave was that he was attacked because he represented a different viewpoint than that of the protestors. The freedoms of our Constitution are for each American, not just for those with a particular political views.
The same freedoms that are meant to allow me to proclaim the truths of scripture are the same for those who burn our beloved flag, even though I do not like what they are doing and even disagree with it. I am thankful that we still live in a nation where they can exercise that right without worrying about military tanks running them over as we saw years ago in China. I am thankful to live in a community in which the law enforcement are peace officers and care about our community, unlike the officers who were seen in Minneapolis a few months ago. I am thankful for a county government that is truly working for the good of our community and not on a quest for personal benefit as we see too often in politics.
If we want to make positive changes in things that are not right in our society, first we should pray for those in authority as instructed in God’s word. However, we also need to be engaged in the process of decision making at the most basic level of voting in each election. There is also a need for good, moral and ethical people to be willing to serve in public office in order to truly make a positive difference for the well-being of their fellow man. I am thankful for the place we live and for those who serve well for the good of our community. I am also thankful that in our nation we can still call the office of our elected leaders and voice our opinion even if it is diametrically opposed to that of the leader you are calling.
There is much that is messed up in our world, in our nation, in our state and perhaps even in our community. Peaceful protesters may write things on the sidewalk or street in chalk, not paint. Peaceful protesters hold signs and voice their protest; they do not attack, kill or do bodily harm to those who have a different position or who are there to keep the peace for everyone. Peaceful protesters may march in solidarity, but they do not loot, destroy and burn private property, businesses or federal buildings.
However, there is much to be thankful for as well. I am seeking to voice my concerns in my votes and in my personal communications, while at the same time express my gratitude to the Lord and to those who serve well.
