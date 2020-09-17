Nineteen years ago last week, I was stunned to watch our nation being attacked by hijacked commercial airliners used as weapons of mass destruction by Islamic Jihadist terrorists who had infiltrated our country. My heart ached for the fear that must have been experienced by those who were facing these horrific events firsthand. I was deeply saddened by the devastating loss that impacted so many families because of the multiple attacks on that single day.
I was overwhelmed by the massive displays of heroism by first responders desperately trying to be a solution to the immense devastation that was taking place. In later days, we heard story after story of amazing efforts by many to come to people’s aid or to try to thwart the efforts of the terrorists.
We were blessed by the extreme measures taken by our nation’s leaders to make decisions in an effort to keep any further attacks from taking place and to keep other Americans safe in a very fluid and evolving day of terror in our nation on our own soil. I was blessed to see our politicians set aside their differences and unite together for the good of the citizens of our nation, which is what they are supposed to always be doing as representatives of us.
I was blessed by the people of our land being kind to one another because of our shared concern for our nation as a whole. The color of your skin or your political leanings mattered not — being a fellow human and fellow citizen was all that mattered.
I was blessed by our leaders singing “God Bless America” together on the steps of the Capitol in D.C. and their appeals to every American to pray for our nation. I was amazed at the volumes of people who flooded churches on the following days to pray, and especially on the next Sunday to worship and seek God’s intervention for our nation.
The infamous days of great tragedies and great victories that have made our nation what it is must never be forgotten by the citizens of our land. I, for one, refuse to allow a handful of revisionists succeed in rewriting the narrative of our nation’s history to fit their personal ideology without some push back on my part. In Ecclesiastes 3, we are told, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” — and for this week and many other weeks in our calendar, it is a time to remember and never forget the cost of our freedom and the reality of how easy it is to lose it if we are not careful. We must never forget the evil of hatred in every form and the heroes who serve for our protection every day.
Today, we are facing another formidable foe in the chaos and confusion surrounding the attack of COVID-19. Our nation has changed in the past 19 years and the attack is far different, to be sure, but the concern to me is that our response to the current tragedy is also far different and divisive.
Instead of being encouraged by many of our leaders to seek help from the God who created science, we are being encouraged to depend on science alone. Instead of people being drawn to churches in record numbers, we are being shut out of churches by our government. Instead of uniting us as Americans together, the crisis is dividing us in record numbers of factions. Instead of us being more kind to our neighbors because we are in this together, it is dividing us and causing many to turn against or become suspicious of one another.
Today, instead of honoring our first responders for their heroism, we are seeing pockets of crowds of people rioting, looting, destroying private businesses, and calling for the defunding of police.
Today, we truly need a revival in our nation. We need a revival of true believers to be obedient to the true God of Heaven. We need a revival of seeking the Creator to intervene in the challenges of creation. We need a revival of the greatest solution to fear, which is faith in the true God who is greater than every cause of fear in any person.
We need a revival of prayer for our fellow humans instead of protesting against them. We need a revival of being concerned about our fellow humans instead of taking advantage of them. We need a revival of truth and accuracy in our communication of information instead of the twisting of facts to support a personal narrative and agenda that serves a particular group.
We need a revival of kindness and of appreciation for what we have, and a dedication to working together to make it better.
