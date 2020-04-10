UNION COUNTY — Easter Sunday and the Holy Week that precedes it is traditionally a time of gatherings for believers to recognize and celebrate the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
As Pastor Sam Wiseman of Faith Lutheran Church, La Grande, worded it: “The pinnacle of Christianity is the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ from the dead…. Through Christ's death, the payment for sin was paid. This payment is credited to mankind through faith in Jesus Christ. What Christ did through the cross provides the forgiveness of sins. Where there is forgiveness of sins, there is also life and salvation.”
The ongoing threat of the coronavirus is preventing in-person worship this Easter, but thanks to technology and the dedication of church members and leaders both locally and across the world, communal worship is possible — and thriving.
In Union County, there are several opportunities to virtually gather with other believers to celebrate Christ’s resurrection.
Easter on the Air
Pastors from the area will read scripture, pray and have worship at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday on Super Talk Radio KLBM 1450AM and KBKR 1490AM. Organizers say, “The body of Christ is coming together in unity into our community and homes.”
LA GRANDE
• Calvary Chapel will worship online Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The church’s Facebook page as well as the media page on its website, www.cclagrande.com, offer sermons and podcasts.
• Christ Church will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. To join, go to the Christ Church LG Facebook page.
• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president invites all “to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened and life normalized.” (A customary fast is two meals or a period of 24 hours.) At home study continues with the “Come, Follow Me” Easter lesson for the week of April 13-19, based on Mosiah 1-3, which introduces the prophet King Benjamin and his teachings about faith, serving each other and Jesus Christ’s atonement.
• Church of the Nazarene will offer a live resurrection celebration on Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Access the live stream on the church’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. More details are available on the “watch live” page at www.lagrandenazarene.com/live.
• Faith Center’s Easter sermon will be posted on www.lg4square.com/sermons and on YouTube.
• Faith Lutheran’s Church has posted Holy Week readings and sermons at www.lgfaithlcms.org.
• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is posting Holy Week prayers and services on the Friends of First Christian Church-DOC Facebook page, including an ecumenical Good Friday service, Pastor Shari Eggleston’s Easter message (those watching are invited to share in communion by having a piece of bread or cracker and something to drink available) and a service featuring a message by #CCDOC General Minister and President Reverend Teresa Hord Owens, music and a children’s moment.
• First Baptist Church will gather virtually at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday for a live streamed service on www.lagrandefbc.org.
• First Presbyterian Church is posting music, scripture readings and services on their Facebook page during Holy Week.
• Foundry Church will have a podcast posted on their Facebook page on Good Friday and another one on Easter morning.
• Grace Lutheran Church will celebrate Holy Week online at gracelutheran-lg.org. The Maundy Thursday service will be at 7 p.m., Good Friday service at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. Grace Place Kids Worship is also available online.
• Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church’s Facebook page includes links to videos, guides and podcasts relating to Holy Week as well as messages from the Pope.
• St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is posting a video of a song every day during Holy Week on its Facebook page. On the church’s Facebook page, an ecumenical online Good Friday service will be available this Friday and links to an online Easter worship will be posted on Saturday.
• United Methodist Church’s website, www.lagrandeumc.org, has links to view YouTube videos of its services. The Easter Sunday service will be followed by a Zoom meeting at 10:30 a.m.
• Zion Lutheran Church’s Pastor Roberta Smythe will be posting a song every day of Holy Week on the church’s Facebook page. An ecumenical Good Friday Service video will be posted on Friday and Easter Sunday Service will be available on Saturday. The National Cathedral will have live streaming services for Maundy Thursday (4 p.m.), Good Friday (9 a.m.) and Easter Sunday (8:15 a.m.). These services will also be available later as recordings. The Oregon Synod staff will have an online service via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. (Log on to join other members and be prepared with a candle, matches, a sprig of rosemary or greenery from your yard and a small bowl of water.)
COVE
• Calvary Baptist Church will live stream its Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Facebook. It will also be available for viewing after the service.
ELGIN
• Agape Christian Fellowship will be live on Facebook at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
• Christian Life Center will stream its Easter service on Facebook at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
• Harvesters Nazarene Church’s Facebook page has article links, sermons and ideas for celebrating Holy Week.
IMBLER
• Imbler Christian Church will have a 10 a.m. Easter service on Zoom. For an invitation to join, email hargrob@eou.edu.
SUMMERVILLE
• Summerville Baptist is posting videos of its Holy Week services on the church’s Facebook page. Recorded services may also be accessed at www.summervillebaptistchurch.com.
UNION
• Union Baptist Church is offering a drive-in Easter service. Arrive at 10:45 a.m. and enjoy the 11 a.m. service in the comfort of your own car on the church grounds. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live for those who would rather participate at home.
“Generally speaking, Easter is a big deal. Usually we spend weeks preparing ourselves for special meals, special clothes, special family gatherings and special worship celebrations all because of this one special day,” said La Grande Nazarene Church’s pastor, Kevin Goss. “Even though Easter may feel more ordinary than usual this year, nothing can diminish the extraordinary good news this day brings. Easter will be Easter no matter how — or where — we celebrate it.”
