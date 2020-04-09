UNION COUNTY — Easter Sunday and the preceding Holy Week are traditionally a time of gatherings for believers to recognize and celebrate the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The ongoing threat of the coronavirus is preventing in-person worship this Easter, but thanks to technology and the dedication of church members and leaders locally and across the world, communal worship is possible — and thriving.
In Union County, there are several opportunities to virtually gather with other believers to celebrate Christ’s resurrection. Pastors from the area will have worship at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday on Super Talk Radio KLBM 1450AM and KBKR 1490AM. Churches also will stream services.
La Grande
•Calvary Chapel will worship online Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. See the church’s Facebook page and website, www.cclagrande.com.
•Christ Church will meet via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. To join, go to the Christ Church LG Facebook page.
•Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites all to fast and pray on Good Friday, April 10, to control the pandemic, protect caregivers, strengthen the economy and normalize life. At home study continues with the Easter lesson for the week of based on Mosiah 1-3.
•Church of the Nazarene offers a live resurrection celebration on Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Access the livestream on the church’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. More details are available on the “watch live” page at www.lagrandenazarene.com/live.
•Faith Center’s Easter sermon will be posted on www.lg4square.com/sermons and on YouTube.
•Faith Lutheran’s Church has posted Holy Week readings and sermons at www.lgfaithlcms.org.
•First Christian Church is posting Holy Week prayers and services on the Friends of First Christian Church-DOC Facebook page.
•First Baptist Church will gather virtually at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday for a live streamed service on www.lagrandefbc.org.
•First Presbyterian Church is posting music, scripture readings and services on their Facebook page during Holy Week.
•Foundry Church will have a podcast posted on its Facebook page on Good Friday and another one on Easter morning.
•Grace Lutheran Church will celebrate Holy Week online at gracelutheran-lg.org.
•Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church’s Facebook page includes links to videos, guides and podcasts relating to Holy Week as well as messages from the Pope.
•St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is posting a video of a song every day during Holy Week on its Facebook page as well as an ecumenical online Good Friday service. Links to an online Easter worship will be available Saturday.
•United Methodist Church’s website, www.lagrandeumc.org, has links to view YouTube videos of its services. The Easter Sunday service will be followed by a Zoom meeting at 10:30 a.m.
•Zion Lutheran Church’s Pastor Roberta Smythe will post a song every day of Holy Week on the church’s Facebook page. An ecumenical Good Friday Service video will be available Friday and Easter Sunday Service will be available on Saturday. Also, the National Cathedral will have live streaming services for Maundy Thursday (4 p.m.), Good Friday (9 a.m.) and Easter Sunday (8:15 a.m.). These services will be available later as recordings. The Oregon Synod staff will have an online service via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
Cove
•Calvary Baptist Church will live stream its Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
Elgin
•Agape Christian Fellowship will be live on Facebook at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
•Christian Life Center will stream its Easter service on Facebook at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
•Harvesters Nazarene Church’s Facebook page has article links, sermons and ideas for celebrating Holy Week.
Imbler
•Imbler Christian Church will have a 10 a.m. Easter service on Zoom. For an invitation to join, email hargrob@eou.edu.
Summerville
•Summerville Baptist is posting videos of its Holy Week services on the church’s Facebook page and other content at www.summervillebaptistchurch.com.
Union
•Union Baptist Church is offering a drive-in Easter service at 10:30 a.m. The service also will be streamed on Facebook Live.
