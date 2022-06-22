REDMOND — While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, their activity was almost permanently banned by one U.S. village in the late 1990s — until the United States Supreme Court stepped in with a historic 8-1 decision on June 17, 2002, declaring the local ordinance unconstitutional.
On the 20th anniversary of that precedent-setting decision, some Central Oregon residents wonder what their lives would be like if one of their neighbors had not knocked on their door and shared a life-changing message with them.
As a child in the 1950s, Barbara Masten fondly remembers her father talking to Jehovah’s Witnesses at the door in Redmond. Years later as an adult, she received her own doorstep visitor in Petersburg, Alaska.
“The first person to ever knock on our door in Alaska was Jehovah’s Witnesses,” Masten said.
Again a Redmond resident, she feels that encounter in 1967 was a turning point in her life.
The 2002 Supreme Court decision in Watchtower v. Village of Stratton, affirmed that a local village ordinance in Stratton, Ohio, requiring a permit to knock on doors violated the rights of any person who wanted to engage in free speech with their neighbor, including Jehovah’s Witnesses who practice door-to-door evangelizing. The court overturned two lower court rulings that upheld the ordinance, paving the way for all citizens to maintain open dialogue with their neighbors on any number of issues including environmental, civic, political, spiritual or educational.
“Looking back on the two decades since the decision, it’s clear to see the wide-ranging impact that Watchtower v. Stratton has had on free speech for all,” said Josh McDaniel, director of the Religious Freedom Clinic at the Harvard Law School.
The village of Stratton became a center of controversy in 1998 when it enacted an ordinance that required anyone wishing to engage in door-to-door activity to obtain a permit from the mayor or face imprisonment. Jehovah’s Witnesses viewed this ordinance as an infringement of freedom of speech, free exercise of religion and freedom of press and brought a lawsuit in federal court after the village refused to modify the enforcement of the ordinance.
“Our motive for initiating the case was clear: We wanted to remove any obstacle that would prevent us from carrying out our scriptural obligation to preach the good news of the Kingdom,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Making it a criminal offense to talk with a neighbor without seeking government approval is offensive to many people, but particularly to God who commanded Christians to preach the gospel.”
Studying that gospel helped Masten and her family find contentment. “I needed something,” she recalled. “We didn’t have any good direction in our lives.”
While Masten, baptized in 1968 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, continues to engage in a productive ministry through letter writing and phone calling, she is looking forward to knocking on doors again and talking with her neighbors.
“It’s exciting to show them the answer to mankind’s problems from the Bible,” the Redmond resident said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.