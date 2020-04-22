I like the word “amen” and wonder if we use it in Christian worship as often and with as much intensity as we should. After all, it is used in the scriptures of the Old and New testaments 100 or more times.
Amen is a strong word of affirmation. It is like a verbal stamp of approval or a solemn declaration of truthfulness. It means “so be it” or “may it become true.”
In 1 Chronicles 16:7-37 we see how the term was used in worship. David is now king. He is putting the country in order. He has constructed a tent to give cover to the Ark of the Covenant. Structured worship is being revived. Offerings are restored, and musicians are on hand.
A great gathering of the nation had been called and the celebration is underway. An extended prayer in poetic form is the climax of the occasion. David assigns Asaph and his company to lead in the praise. The specially composed psalm is filled with declarations that elevate emotions. It begins, “Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done” (verse 8).
Such a prayer would certainly introduce a review of restored blessings. More exaltation of God follows: “Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice” (verse 10). Yet again: “He is the Lord our God; his judgments are in all the earth” (verse 14). Again and again the priest declaims: Our God reigns! Emotions of praise have become strong.
The congregation, not the priests, conclude the prayer. Chronicles tells us in verse 37 that all the people said “Amen and praise the Lord!” I can imagine the sound of thousands of inspired voices rending the air with that response: “Amen and praise the Lord!”
They had focused their praise on the Lord who ruled over all the earth. They had also affirmed the truth about the Lord and his world. And then they said “Amen!” — May it be so!
The New Testament reports no similar liturgical event to this one convened by King David. But in the New Testament there is also abundant use of the word “amen.”
For example, the word is repeated in the Gospel of John 25 times. Throughout the Gospels, Jesus introduced his teachings with a declaration of their truthfulness: “Verily. Verily I say…” (In the King James Version, this is the translation of “Amen, amen.”) Jesus over and over again affirmed his own teachings as the truth that is eternal.
Paul also included the word in some benedictions: “For from him and through him and for him are all things. To him be the glory forever! Amen” (Romans 11:36).
In my opinion, we need more amens from the body of Christ’s followers during worship in this fallen world. In both testaments it is uttered as a strong and solemn response to words of divine truth. The substitution of applause is second best, in my view. What better way to respond to truth, than to say “Amen!” when it is uttered?
In heaven the word will ring out often. I imagine a throng of countless resurrected believers. They reach far beyond sight. Perhaps Moses or Isaiah or someone we worshipped with on Sunday will speak words of truth and the throngs in response will fill the heavens with the one word: “Amen!” — It is so!
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Donald N. Bastian is bishop emeritus of the Free Methodist Church of North America. For more of his writings, go to justcallmepastor.wordpress.com.
