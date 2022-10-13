Kathleen, my wife, and I encounter Ecclesiastes regularly, due to our commitment to read the Bible through each year. It can be a puzzling book. The writer seems by times an optimist — but more often a pessimist. Yet this book in the Bible seems to have been written for our times.
Consider, for example, chapter 8, verses 10 and 11, as in the New Living Translation: “I have seen wicked people buried with honor. Yet they were the very ones who frequented the Temple and are now praised in the same city where they committed their crimes! This, too, is meaningless. When a crime is not punished quickly, people feel it is safe to do wrong.”
We seem to see wrongdoing — in the streets, in corporations, online, in government, and even in the church — that is ignored or downgraded in seriousness.
Righteous people are troubled by all of this. As was the writer of Ecclesiastes. He observed, more than 2,000 years ago, that wrongdoers often seem to get away with it, and that this encourages others to do wrong.
In verse 14, he also speaks of the injustice experienced by the upright: “And this is not all that is meaningless in our world. In this life, good people are often treated as though they were wicked, and wicked people are treated as though they were good. This is so meaningless!”
We are all aware of senseless murders, abuse of children, and even war crimes, past and present, all or many of which go unpunished. And we may know of upstanding people who have broken no laws who are reviled and even destroyed.
Ecclesiastes sets forth these dilemmas of our fallen world clearly, and we can relate.
But the dilemma is not completely unresolved, even before the time of Christ. This Old Testament writer indicates that when you take the long view of life there is resolution. He hints in verse 12: “But even though a person sins a hundred times and still lives a long time, I know that those who fear God will be better off.”
It is Jesus our Lord who speaks the final word on this issue of the unjust mismatch of action and consequence, as recorded in John 5:28,29 (NLT): “Indeed, the time is coming when all the dead in their graves will hear the voice of God’s Son, and they will rise again. Those who have done good will rise to eternal life, and those who have continued in evil will rise to experience judgment.”
We fear for the wicked who are unrepentant. Their future is bleak. And we should pray for them. But at the same time, Jesus’ words tell us that there will be an absolute accounting of good and evil.
We can therefore trust in him and live the life of faith with our chins up in the midst of a fallen world rife with dilemmas.
Donald N. Bastian, of Ontario, Canada, is the bishop emeritus of the Free Methodist Church of North America. For more of his writings, go to justcallmepastor.wordpress.com.
