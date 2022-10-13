Donald Bastian memoir book cover

Kathleen, my wife, and I encounter Ecclesiastes regularly, due to our commitment to read the Bible through each year. It can be a puzzling book. The writer seems by times an optimist — but more often a pessimist. Yet this book in the Bible seems to have been written for our times.

Consider, for example, chapter 8, verses 10 and 11, as in the New Living Translation: “I have seen wicked people buried with honor. Yet they were the very ones who frequented the Temple and are now praised in the same city where they committed their crimes! This, too, is meaningless. When a crime is not punished quickly, people feel it is safe to do wrong.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Donald N. Bastian, of Ontario, Canada, is the bishop emeritus of the Free Methodist Church of North America. For more of his writings, go to justcallmepastor.wordpress.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.