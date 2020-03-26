In the flow of daily life we take seriously many behavioral restrictions: stop signs, red lights, legal notices, restricted crosswalks. It's in our interest to do so. But do we pay attention to words of warning such as the ones Jesus spoke near the end of the Sermon on the Mount?
He says: "Not everyone who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, 'Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?' Then I will tell them plainly, 'I never knew you. Away from me, you evil-doers'" (Matthew 7:21-23).
We neglect Jesus' words to our eternal peril. When Jesus speaks of "that day" in the passage quoted above he means the day of final judgment. In the New Testament this is also called "the day of our Lord Jesus Christ" (1 Corinthians 1:8; see also Philippians 1:6, 10).
In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tells us at the end of history and at the time of this final judgment he will know the hearts of all men and will have power to forever banish some from the heavenly kingdom. Jesus proclaims there will be some who will be rejected even though they claim to have done great, even miraculous, ministries in his name. Instead of accepting all, including this group of false religious achievers, Jesus makes clear there will be only one category of believers who will be received into the kingdom of heaven.
Heart obedience, it seems, is the key. That is, the heart's obedience to the father's will, rather than general and especially self-directed service or accomplishment. That heart obedience will be the fundamental criterion for anyone's acceptance into heaven.
This issue of heart obedience is addressed repeatedly in Scripture. Isaiah said of a very religious generation: "The Lord says: 'These people come near me with their mouth and honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me'" (Isaiah 29:13a). And in the closing hours of his earthly life, Jesus said to his closest followers: "Anyone who loves me will obey my teaching" (John 14:23a).
One needs to stop and ponder. In both the Old and New Testaments, obedience of the heart is the big issue. Even attempting wonders in Christ's name will not count if the heart has not been open in submission and obedience to the father.
