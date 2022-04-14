At a dinner a couple miles from Jerusalem, Jesus was the guest of honor. The sisters Martha and Mary and their brother, Lazarus, whom Jesus had raised from the tomb, were there. The group was completed by Jesus’ 12 disciples.
The meal was being served six days before Passover when crowds would flood Jerusalem and the surrounding area. Passover was the main Jewish feast of the year and the city was already beginning to stir in expectation.
The table posture of the guests would not fit our style today — they reclined on low-lying couches, resting on their left elbow and receiving and eating with their right hand.
Into the room Mary carried a pint of very special ointment imported from India, worth nearly a year’s wages. Before the guests realized what was happening, she broke its seal and, as the Gospel of John says, poured its content lavishly on Jesus’ feet. She then used her hair to wipe up the excess, filling the room with a pleasing fragrance.
Judas, the disciple who would betray Jesus just days later, erupted in indignation, “Why wasn’t this perfume sold and the money given to the poor?” On the surface this sounded like a good question. But we know today that Judas’ interest was the money itself: He was a thief.
Jesus came to Mary’s defense. “Leave her alone,” he said. “It was intended that she should save this perfume for the day of my burial.”
They must have all wondered, “my burial”? Though he had tried to forewarn his disciples of his coming death, none of them was thinking of funerals. After all, he was a young man, about 33, and in good health.
Although Jesus likely entered fully into the social exchanges at the table, he knew that he was marked for a very cruel death and unspeakable anguish as the world’s sin-bearer.
One can suppose that, however vaguely, Mary may have sensed that the time for displays of devotion were coming to an end, prompting her to seize the moment to pour out her devotion in this extravagant way.
Jesus also halted the clamor by saying, “You will always have the poor among you, but you will not always have me.” This seemed to be an acknowledgment that her perception of trouble ahead was accurate.
When Matthew and Mark tell this story they add these words of Jesus: “I tell you the truth, wherever the gospel is preached throughout the world, what she has done will also be told, in memory of her.”
Mary made a gesture of extravagant devotion at a time when the world was set to reject Jesus, his disciples to forsake him, and Roman soldiers to torture and kill him. Her devotion must have spoken to his lonely soul.
Jesus said to those at table with him, “She has done what she could.” And, “She has done a beautiful thing.” The account gives us occasion to measure our own love for the Lord Jesus Christ as Easter approaches.
