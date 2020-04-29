Suppose a social worker interviews 50 people from a fine apartment building. He asks each person if he or she is dealing with any sort of affliction. We would expect a “yes” from most if not all of them.
The word “affliction” is defined broadly, for example as “a state of pain, suffering, distress or agony.”
Some might mention a physical affliction: complications of diabetes; macular degeneration, or perhaps arthritis, hearing loss, an autoimmune disorder, gluten intolerance, seizures, cancer.
Others might add a material affliction: a lost job combined with an empty emergency fund, hail damage to a car or a flooded basement.
Yet another group might contribute examples of psychological affliction: a failed marriage, an alienated child, the stress of an abusive or narcissistic boss.
Affliction comes to us all in one way or another over time.
Nobody escapes, including those who appear to have it made.
The classic sufferer, Job of the ancient biblical account, knew about humanity’s pervasive afflictions. Chapter 5, verse 7, asserts: “Yet man is born to trouble as surely as sparks fly upward.” And consider a New Testament sufferer, the Apostle Paul, who shared with the Corinthian church in 2 Corinthians 11:23-29 a catalog of his many sufferings for the gospel: shipwreck, beaten by robbers, in peril of being murdered, and on several occasions confinement in jail or under house arrest for months for no good reason.
What enabled Paul to successfully fend off gloom, self-pity and despair when so many afflictions settled on him?
He shares his secret in the same epistle: “Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory which outweighs them all” (2 Corinthians 4:16-17).
Note the ways in which Paul reduces fear and supports the certainty of victory whether in life or in death.
He sets, side-by-side, two processes that Christians experience at the same time.
One is that time is taking its toll on all of us and we are “wasting away.” This sobering reality is visible to each of us as birthdays mount into multiple decades.
But Paul adds that, at the same time, inwardly we are being renewed day by day. The anniversaries that tick off our years also can deepen our character and our lives in Christ and awaken our awareness of a radiant future.
The Apostle Paul faced his afflictions bravely and with strength — with a transcendent view not only of the current world but also of the world to come.
His words and example encourage us to do the same — enabled by the abundant grace of God.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Donald N. Bastian is bishop emeritus of the Free Methodist Church of North America. For more of his writings, go to justcallmepastor.wordpress.com.
