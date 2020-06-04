We are not even halfway into the year and our nation has already suffered more stress and tribulation than I have ever seen. As if the pandemic was not enough, we are now seeing an insurrection of hatred and violence — and we still have an election ahead of us.
I would imagine that most of you watch the news and, to be honest, I probably absorb a little too much. Some evenings, my mind is so hyped-up and distressed with worry that I end up turning and tossing in my sleep. Thank God I can ask him to forgive me and to flood my mind and heart with his peace. The Holy Spirit has been given to help guide us and also to bring assurance and contentment. In fact, one of his titles is “comforter.”
Calling on God in times of crisis, whatever the situation may be, is such a blessing for our soul. Psalm 46:1 is a beautiful promise that we can embrace as a secure pillar within our spiritual foundation: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” We can rest in his endless love and hope when we choose to live in his presence.
Each week I look to the Lord to provide inspirational and positive thoughts, and I believe we need this now more than ever. I’ve often thought that no one really needs other people repeating how the nation and the world is in such a hopeless condition. However, it’s always encouraging and refreshing to hear the good news that Jesus gave his life so that all those who would believe in him could be spiritually saved.
If we really want to help make the world a better place, we can use our energy to pray, and we can also become determined to demonstrate the nature and character of Christ in our daily walk. As light drives away the darkness, love drives out hate. I hear so many conversations about the fear of anarchy and the failure of government that my head hurts. The answer is Jesus! Short and simple. It does not really matter what anyone thinks except God. He is the only one I want to listen to because he is perfect truth and the exemplary solution for everything. If every person would fall on their face and repent and cry out to him and obey his voice, we would have genuine love and peace..
Whatever we might face from this time forward, the word that I sense is “urgency.” We should have an urgent agenda to make sure all is well with our soul. Is a great spiritual awakening in the world coming? I do not know, but I do know there can be an outpouring of God’s spirit within the hearts of those who want to be filled with God. If there were ever a time to develop a daily lifestyle of prayer, it is now.
The truth is we cannot remove evil from the world. Prayers are powerful, but we cannot transform those who are filled with hatred nor change the terrible mess we are in. However, God can! What happened to the world? Humans refused to love and obey God. Another short and simple conclusion. Unfortunately, Satan has influenced many to embrace evil. Yes, God can change and deliver anyone, but they must surrender their will and invite him to make them into a brand-new creation.
Repentance and holiness is the way to walk in God’s wisdom, peace and joy. Consider Philippians 4:8: “Whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things.”
Our environment is emotionally charged, and it’s easy to be drawn into the chaos. May we listen intently to the Holy Spirit and follow his guidance, remembering to examine our thoughts and be cautious with our words. James 3 declares how the tongue can be evil and filled with deadly poison. Sadly, we are seeing this all around us. So many dangerous assumptions and empty opinions. “Help us, O God.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Ordained minister and chaplain William “Billy” F. Holland Jr. is the founder of an independent ministry in central Kentucky.
For more writings and original music, visit www.billyhollandministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.