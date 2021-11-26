Like the Pilgrims, this week we give thanks to the Lord for his blessings. It’s been recorded that the new colony gave thanks to God for his blessings and protection as William Bradford is quoted as saying, “Being thus arrived in a good harbor, and brought safely to land, they fell upon their knees and blessed the God of Heaven who had brought them over the vast and furious ocean, and delivered them from all the perils and miseries thereof, again to set their feet on the firm and stable earth, their proper element. Thus, out of small beginnings greater things have been produced by His hand that made all things of nothing, and gives being to all things that are; and, as one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many, yea in some sort to our whole nation; let the glorious name of God have all the praise.”
Clearly, the Pilgrims of the Plymouth colony worshipped God and honored him for all they had, but today the meaning of Thanksgiving is nearly lost under an endless avalanche of media hype, sales advertisements, marketing gimmicks and aggressive commercialism. It is easy to become distracted from the intended purpose. I confess that between football, conversations and the delicious meals, I often forget how much I have to be grateful for.
Thanksgiving should be just one day of an ongoing state of mind where we appreciate the creator for intervening every moment. It’s wonderful to have a roof over our heads, good health and a long list of divine benefits, but I’m especially grateful for his infinite love and mercy. We can train our minds to wake up every morning and meditate about his grace as we ask him to help us in our daily walk. It will take perseverance and serious determination to continually concentrate on how worthy he is of our gratitude and praise. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together” (Psalm 34:3).
The real reason for the holiday is to express our love to God not just for what he can do but for who he is. Above my fireplace at home, there’s a log engraved with Matthew 22:37-38, and I ask the Lord regularly to show me the depths of this spiritual truth: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment.” Every word that has ever been spoken can only scratch the surface in describing God’s endless generosity and glorious majesty.
“The Practice of the Presence of God,” a 17th-century work by Brother Lawrence, details his discipline and determination to become so focused on everything around him that he might consider every situation as an opportunity to serve Christ and be thankful for his goodness. It’s my prayer that I may never take God’s grace for granted or allow myself to become spoiled or selfish with his blessings, but to demonstrate his endless love, generosity and compassion to others.
When obedience and appreciation become a way of life, we will abandon our will and be more focused on his purposes for us.
