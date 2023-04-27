In John 20 we find a beautiful account that gives a wonderful example of how much God loves us and desires to help us.

The friends and family of the Messiah were gathered together after his horrific crucifixion and were grieving over his death when suddenly he appeared in their midst. Even though he had promised to return I’m sure they were still awestruck. Jesus stretches out his hands and reveals his wounds, and of course, they are overjoyed to see him again. He spoke peace over them, commissioned them, filled them with the Holy Spirit, then vanished.

William “Billy” F. Holland Jr. is a Christian author, outreach minister and community chaplain. Read more about the Christian life at www.billyhollandministries.com.

