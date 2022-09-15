As a Christian faith writer, I am blessed with God providing me with spiritual insights and considerations to relay to others. He creates opportunities for me to share, but what I do is not anything more special than how millions of other Christians are serving him, and I humbly acknowledge that most are more talented and effective than I am. I’m just a small piece of a large puzzle, one voice among many who is pointing toward the one who has all authority, who created everything and knows everything.

I can honestly say that I’m consumed with writing about God and the Christian life, and my testimony includes that I did not pursue or plan this way of life. I know it sounds unusual, but writing came to me through a spiritual experience when I was a younger man and since that time it has been a sacred part of my life. I received two prophetic encouragements that were confirmed and I’m very grateful to God for his calling. Writing is the first thing I think about when I awaken, and in the evenings I have a pad and pen on the table next to my recliner to scribble my thoughts while our English bulldog, Teddy, snores in my lap.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

William “Billy” F. Holland Jr. is a Christian author, outreach minister and community chaplain. Read more about the Christian life at www.billyhollandministries.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.