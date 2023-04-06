William F. Holland Jr.

Holland

This is the time of year when Christians focus on the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Spring is a season of new life as his followers remember how he suffered and shed his blood on the cross and after three days arose victoriously from the grave.

To be honest, Holy Week is not so much a jolly time of celebration but rather calls for serious meditation, humility and being grateful for the precious gift of salvation. It is bittersweet because it’s never pleasant to imagine an innocent person being brutally tortured, but knowing that Jesus miraculously came back to life is a demonstration of God’s infinite power and authority and why we are so filled with humility and joy. Jesus Christ demonstrated his passion by surrendering his life so that we could live.

William “Billy” F. Holland Jr. is a Christian author, outreach minister and community chaplain. Read more about the Christian life at www.billyhollandministries.com.

