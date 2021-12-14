This is the time of year when we display our nativity sets and it’s common to see depictions on the front of Christmas cards that have Mary and Joseph in a stable with the baby Jesus. The word “nativity” comes from a Latin term that simply means “born.” We also hear the word “incarnation” at this time of year. Within the Christian faith, this is referring to the Son of God and how he willingly came down from heaven and took on the human form of a human to save us from our sin. He is Emmanuel, which means “God with us.” His mission was to rescue and restore us, and because of his sacrifice we can now have an eternal relationship with him.
There are several interesting details about the earthly parents of Jesus. His mother, Mary, becoming pregnant with him while still a virgin is a great place to begin. Our heavenly Father sent his son Jesus to earth, but as we know, Christ also had an earthly dad by the name of Joseph. History reveals it was common in those days for an older man to be engaged to a younger woman, and many scholars are convinced that Mary was much younger than Joseph, probably being in her early teens. Being betrothed means the couple were to be celibate until they were married.
When Joseph discovered Mary was pregnant, he did not want to publicly disgrace her but rather decided to just privately cancel the marriage. We can only imagine the agony and disappointment he was feeling as he concluded she had been unfaithful. As he was making plans to deal with the situation, an angel appeared to him in a dream saying, “Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:20-21).
We know that Mary is adored, and rightfully so, but we must consider this was also a huge step of faith for Joseph. There is not much information given about Joseph except that he was a carpenter and an honest man who upheld the law. He was present when Jesus was found teaching in the temple at the age of 12, but it’s presumed he had passed away before Christ was crucified as Jesus asked John from the cross to take care of his mother.
Imagine being asked to believe your young, pregnant betrothed was carrying the promised Messiah. Joseph put aside his doubt and likely had to turn a deaf ear to the gossip caused by her pregnancy. And
imagine a young girl being approached by the Creator of Heaven and Earth and given a mission that would shape the course of human history. Both Joseph and Mary humbly submitted to the will of the Lord.
So, why did the Almighty choose them for the task of raising the Son of God? Because he knew they would hold strong in their faith. And what about those today who still declare they have no room for Jesus? Or the individuals who only celebrate the most significant event of all time during the Christmas season? He is still patiently waiting. Never before or since have the heavens declared the glory of God with more hope and excitement than when the Lamb of God was born.
