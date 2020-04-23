One of the most profound mysteries of life is how the natural realm and the spiritual realm operate so differently. It’s common for our logical reasoning to be contrary to the way God thinks because we cannot always trust our emotions, and the natural mind cannot comprehend divine truth.
We are reminded in John 4:24 that “God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.” This implies that his wisdom can be interpreted only through our new transformed spirit. The Bible declares that God’s ways and thoughts are much higher than ours and also promises that all who search for his truth will find it. However, it’s only when we become dialed-in to this perfect spiritual “frequency” that our conscience can begin to understand who God is, who we are in him, and what he wants us to become.
Humans have a natural tendency to run away from God. We are afraid if we respond to his call, we will become a miserable slave, yet most of us do not realize we are already a prisoner to sin. The ultimate freedom is spiritual liberty in God, and this can be experienced only when we abandon our carnal nature and allows Christ to become the Lord and master of our lives. Divine truth includes the power of his love to set us free from our lost condition, and this new identity provides the highest form of peace and security: God’s compassion and grace. For those who desire to know the meaning and purpose of life, it will simply come down to believing that God can save us or continue to hold on to the idea that we can somehow save ourselves.
The creator of heaven and earth desires to intervene in everyone’s life. Why? Because God loves us. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever will believe on Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” This is one of the most popular verses in God’s word, and it should be. It’s called the gospel and is a compact summary of the best news that has ever been told in the history of the world: Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead so that all who believe could be forgiven and live with him forever. There is nothing better than that. Remember the words to “Amazing Grace”? “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost but now I’m found, was blind but now I see.”
Everyone is searching for contentment and happiness in this world but all will eventually discover that life is disappointing without nurturing a personal relationship with God. His plan for a blind and hopelessly lost world was to establish an open line of communication, and he did that through Christ. Without this intervention, we would have continued down the path of being spiritually doomed forever. In our desperate need, his amazing grace provided a way for us to be found when we did not even realize we were lost.
We are now invited to receive his salvation by faith. All who sense him drawing them with his convicting power have the choice to either abandon their will and accept him or remain established in their own rebellious independence.
It’s true, the Lord works in mysterious ways to interrupt our thoughts and plans, but he will never force us to love Him. Ephesians 2: 8-9 declares: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is a gift of God: not of anything we could accomplish lest any person should boast.”
This simply means that no one finds God — he finds us.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
An ordained minister and chaplain, William “Billy” F. Holland Jr. is the founder of an independent Christian ministry in central Kentucky. For more writings and original music, visit www.billyhollandministries.com.
