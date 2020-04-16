I received an email the other day from a sweet woman who attended a church with us back in 1997. I was an ordained elder and served as one of the leaders of our worship team. She said a song I used to sing called “Total Control” had been playing in her head for the last few days and she wanted to know if I could send it to her. The Lord had inspired me to write that song in the mid-1990s. It declares that God holds the universe in the palm of his hand and that nothing is greater than his authority.
Later that day I ran into a friend at Walmart and he also mentioned that God is in total control several times. Sitting in my office that night, I thought about these two encounters, and I believe they were not a coincidence. Our heavenly father is saying that he is still on the throne and for us to keep our eyes focused on him and trust him with all of our heart.
While this is a difficult time — and we are heartbroken for the people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus — it is not the hour to panic.
Instead, we can embrace God’s promises that cannot fail and listen to his still small voice. Hebrews 11:6 says, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that comes to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” Doubt is the opposite of faith, and it takes determination and perseverance to embrace that spiritual reality.
Remember when Christ was asleep in the boat and the disciples were afraid they were going to sink in the raging storm? Jesus simply spoke to the situation and calmed the wind and the waves. He was in control then and he was reminding me he still is. There is peace and rest in the secret place of the Most High.
We do not really know why this pandemic has come upon the world or what will be next, but there are some things we do know. We know that God is never surprised, shocked or worried. He knows everything that is going to happen before it happens. We know that he has all authority and all power and is sovereign to direct all things according to his perfect wisdom.
It’s true that we do not understand why he allows certain things, but are we really supposed to know everything? Do we have the capacity and ability to understand the depths of his wisdom? Probably not, considering we can hardly comprehend the basics of prayer and obedience. Besides, isn’t the foundation of faith trusting in what we cannot see?
God has revealed in his word that there will be perilous times at the end of the age. As his children, we should not be surprised or alarmed, but instead we should be strengthened and encouraged to see his prophecies being fulfilled. We know that the kingdoms of men will crumble and that Jesus is the hope of our salvation. We know he is coming soon, and now is the time to prepare our hearts for his glorious return.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
William “Billy” F. Holland Jr. is the founder of an independent Christian ministry in central Kentucky. An ordained minister and chaplain, he is most recently the author of “Convictions and Considerations: Encouragement for the Soul.” For more writings and original music, visit www.billyhollandministries.com.
