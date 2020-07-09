I really appreciate readers who send me emails and handwritten letters — they are truly an encouragement. I received a wonderful letter the other day from a gentleman in South Carolina who recently had lost his wife, and he said one of these columns touched him deeply. My topic was about how God’s eye is always on the sparrow, and this reminded him of a precious memory that he and his wife had experienced many years ago. He sent along some photos, and it was just a very kind expression of appreciation. New acquaintances like this are very special to me and meeting them is one of the blessings that comes with having the opportunity to share my heart with others.
For those who are going through anxiety and loneliness, I just want to remind you that you are never alone. God is always with us and offers to fill us with a peaceful and joyful expectation that we will see our soulmates again. In first Thessalonians 4, we have God’s promise that his people will be resurrected and reunited with him and their loved ones forever. Revelation 21:4 says, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” I love the lyrics to the hymn “What a Day That Will Be” and the amazing assurance that God’s Word is true and never fails.
When we consider what it means to be happy and blessed, many times we realize how easy it is to forget just how blessed we are and what we already have. Our human nature is convinced that to have more things guarantees we will have more happiness and contentment, but this is not true. The “grass is always greener” philosophy influences individuals to ignore their existing level of happiness by thinking there are much higher levels to attain. In reality, our earthly existence can only be so good because there is a limit to how mentally and emotionally satisfying it can be. We know that heaven will be much more spiritually wonderful than we could possibly imagine, and the highest vision of heaven on earth is referring to our intimate relationship with God, not a two-week European vacation.
My wife and I can honestly say we are as happy as we can be, and this is not just a frivolous statement — it’s literal. I’m not implying we are free from trials and challenges, because we have them just like everyone else. What I’m saying is this natural life has a plateau of fulfillment and many of us are actually there now. For those who have an intimate relationship with God, a faithful soulmate, a nice place to live, decent health that includes having the ability to function physically and mentally without terrible pain, and enough money to do whatever they want within reason, how much happier can they be? What could make them happier? More possessions?
Let us take the time to appreciate and be very grateful that our grass is actually very lush and green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.