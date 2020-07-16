Someone mentioned the other day about how after pouring out some heated frustrations in a Facebook session, they had a headache and were terribly depressed. For those who read this column regularly, you know I do not talk a lot about politics or social issues. I just feel we already have all the arguments and opinions we need, and I’m more into sharing about how God so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever would believe in him would not perish but have everlasting life.
In the New Testament, we do not see Jesus arguing and fighting with all who opposed his teachings or spending his time protesting against the government. He was simply more concerned with saying and doing what his Father was telling him to do. Yes, he was surrounded by controversy, but he was also in constant communication with the one who sent him.
Jesus’ life brought glory to God because he did not allow his emotions to control him. Is this not the same attitude of obedience that is also expected of his followers today? I believe the Bible teaches that God has designed a specific spiritual blueprint for all of us. This unique destiny is centered around listening carefully to his voice, submitting our will and doing what he says. Can you imagine a world where everyone listens to God?
However, obeying God’s voice, there comes a time when we need to step forward and support what is right. While I normally would not discuss topics that are controversial, I am choosing to speak out against the immature and ridiculous idea of abolishing and defunding the police.
As chaplain of my county’s Fire District and a veterans health care facility, I’m around men and women who are proud of their country and have personally made a lot of sacrifices, and many are still actively serving the community. Several of my family members have served in the military and are currently associated with law enforcement. I’m proud of all of them and believe that first responders should be respected and paid more because of the amazing protection they provide. (It’s ridiculous that athletes can throw a ball around and make more money in one day than these individuals who are dedicated to making a real difference in the world earn in a year.)
Sure, there are bad apples and exceptions in every profession, but stereotyping all police officers or all first responders as being corrupt is a horrible example of bigotry. When I hear anyone suggesting we should defund law enforcement, I immediately think it is something that a 15-year-old juvenile delinquent would say. Can’t you hear them now? “I wish they would do away with the police so that I can steal and hurt people and get away with it.”
If we stop and seriously think for a minute, we realize the criminals and those who are rebellious against authority are the only ones who would not appreciate the police. Citizens who abide by the law and do what is right will never have to worry about having problems with the legal system. Every decent person counts it a blessing to know an officer or emergency personnel is just a call away.
We could never give our law enforcement and first responders enough love, honor, support and prayers as they constantly risk their lives to help others. I pray we will never live in a society without them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.