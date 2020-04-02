Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday, which is April 5 this year. In this week, we will remember our Lord’s Passion on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Maundy is a Latin word that means “mandate” or “command.” On Thursday of Holy Week, Jesus washed His disciples’ feet and gave the mandate: “Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another” (John 13:34). Also on Thursday, Jesus instituted the Lord’s Supper and gave the mandates: “Take, eat, drink of it…” (Matthew 26:27-28). Good Friday is so called because Christ paid the payment of mankind’s sin with his blood shed and his death by crucifixion — “good” for the sake of mankind because Christ has fulfilled the law with his sacrifice.
— contributed by Pastor Sam Wiseman, Faith Lutheran Church, La Grande
