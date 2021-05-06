POCOPSON, Penn. — Thursday, May 6, is the United States’ National Day of Prayer, which is observed annually on the first Thursday in May. The United States Congress designated the day to ask people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation,” per www.nationaldaycalendar.com.
Members and supporters of five national nontheist organizations also are hosting a virtual event May 6, according to a press release from the Freethought Society. The free three-hour fundraising event — The National Day of Reason Mayday for Humanity — begins at 7 p.m. for freethinkers, atheists and agnostics.
The virtual entertainment will feature celebrities, comedians, musicians, poets and an online auction. Funds raised will go to homeless shelters and food banks.
“As a result of the COVID health crisis, tangible assistance, not thoughts and prayers, is needed more than ever,” the press release claimed.
Margaret Downey, the event coordinator and president of the Freethought Society, said in the release, “The Freethought Society is proud to be a cosponsor of an event that celebrates the National Day of Reason. During the Mayday for Humanity event, the nontheist community will take action and raise funds ... to solve human problems. We look forward to answering the Mayday for Humanity emergency call to help end homelessness and hunger.”
To learn more and access the online event, visit the Mayday for Humanity Facebook event page.
