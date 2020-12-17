Rev. Jim Bear Jacobs sits at Fort Snelling State Park, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, near Minneapolis, at a memorial site of what was a concentration camp where some 1,600 Dakota people were imprisoned in the aftermath of the 1862 U.S.- Dakota Conflict. Jacobs belongs to a Wisconsin-based Mohican tribe but was born in Minnesota and is well-versed in the grim chapters of its history regarding American Indians.