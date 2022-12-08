la grande living nativity (9 of 19).jpg
David and Jenny Moore, playing the roles of Joseph and Mary, visit with community members as they enjoy the walk-through Bethlehem hosted by La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church in 2021. The Living Nativity returns in 2022 on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17.

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The night of Jesus’ birth can be visited in both Wallowa and Union counties during the holiday season.

Reenactment of Jesus’ first night

Wallowa County live Nativity 2021 - innkeeper
Mrs. Innkeeper (Kasara Ballard) scolds her husband Mr. Innkeeper (Jaden Ballard) for not making room for an obviously pregnant Mary as Joseph watches during the first night of the live Nativity presentation put on by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The Christmas story will again be reenacted in 2022 on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
Wallowa County live Nativity 2020 - manger
Mary (Erica Ketts) and Joseph (Tyler Ketts) look at the newborn baby Jesus in the stable outside the inn during a live Nativity in 2020.
la grande living nativity (1 of 19).jpg
Gabriel Zamora, dressed as a Roman soldier, greets visitors as they enter a re-creation of Bethlehem at the La Grande Living Nativity in December 2021. The walk-through event, hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, returns in 2022 on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17.
la grande living nativity (2 of 19).jpg
Visiting shepherds watch as the angels sing at the La Grande Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The walk-through re-creation of Bethlehem returns at the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church in 2022.
la grande living nativity (3 of 19).jpg
Children clad in historic garb watch as the angel choir sings at the 2021 La Grande Living Nativity, put on by La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church. 
