Mrs. Innkeeper (Kasara Ballard) scolds her husband Mr. Innkeeper (Jaden Ballard) for not making room for an obviously pregnant Mary as Joseph watches during the first night of the live Nativity presentation put on by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The Christmas story will again be reenacted in 2022 on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
Gabriel Zamora, dressed as a Roman soldier, greets visitors as they enter a re-creation of Bethlehem at the La Grande Living Nativity in December 2021. The walk-through event, hosted by the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, returns in 2022 on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17.
Visiting shepherds watch as the angels sing at the La Grande Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The walk-through re-creation of Bethlehem returns at the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church in 2022.
David and Jenny Moore, playing the roles of Joseph and Mary, visit with community members as they enjoy the walk-through Bethlehem hosted by La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church in 2021. The Living Nativity returns in 2022 on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17.
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The night of Jesus’ birth can be visited in both Wallowa and Union counties during the holiday season.
Reenactment of Jesus’ first night
A live Nativity will be held in Enterprise Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, next to Wallowa Valley Eye Care, 519 W. North St. There will be four showings each night of a reenactment of the biblical account of the night Jesus was born. They will begin at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Put on by the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church, the live Nativity will also include cookies and hot chocolate. The event is free. The proceeds of a donation jar will go to Community Connection to help locals in need of help with heating their homes.
Bethlehem walk-through
In Union County, visit a re-creation of Bethlehem at the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2702 Adams Ave., on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Hear angels sing, walk the streets of the town, meet the townspeople and merchants, and visit Bethlehem’s visitors: Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.
Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be offered at this free walk-through event.
