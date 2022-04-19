This spring I participated in the Oregon Humanities “Dear Stranger” letter exchange project designed to connect Oregonians during the pandemic.
The theme of the letters was set for participant writers: “What is your view of the future and what lies ahead beyond the here and now? What are your hopes, dreams or fears about the future? Do you see a future incorporating the old ways or something completely new?”
All letters were addressed “Dear Stranger.” I submitted my letter and in late March, I finally received a “Dear Stranger” letter in the mail. We were truly strangers because it was the project coordinator who matched us together.
Reading this letter was like unwrapping a chocolate candy. My curious eyes were delighted by the beautiful penmanship. The writer identified herself as Karen from Canby and that she was excited to converse about how we each pictured our future.
As her letter revealed, Karen has been married happily for 42 years. Despite this, she was very aware of the troubled world around her. She wrote, “Things have been progressively getting worse the last few years.” She asked me, “How do you feel about what’s going on around us?”
Karen explained that her source of comfort and refuge from this world’s troubles comes from Scriptures like Psalm 46:1-2, and she concluded, “I have confidence our Creator sees. He cares and He will help me. Sometimes the adversity is removed or He may give me the strength to endure it.”
When both of her parents died within a year of each other, she wrote that she endured the loss by thinking about a future world in which she will be reunited with her resurrected parents as John 5:28-29 promises. Until then, she admitted, “Being patient can be difficult since I miss them so much.” Then she asked, “How do you cope with loss?”
Karen, who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, warmly closed her letter, “I hope you will write me back. I would love to get acquainted with you.”
In the final analysis, the “Dear Stranger” Oregon Humanities project succeeded in connecting people through good, old-fashioned letter writing. If you get a letter from someone you personally don’t know, write back and make a new friend during this ongoing pandemic.
