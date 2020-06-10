In this May 27 photo, missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left to right, Andrew Zitting, Seth Rather, and Guenter Castrillo look at their smartphones after a Zoom meeting with a local family at their apartment, in Brigham City, Utah. The faith has begun sending out many young men and women in their home countries with a new focus on online work that could stick even when the pandemic is over, church officials told The Associated Press.