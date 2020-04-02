This weekend is, regardless of the COVID 19 pandemic, the weekend before Passover on the Jewish calendar. Which means it is the time of Jesus’ final trip into Jerusalem that would lead up to his last week of life in his human form. The Passover celebration — remembering the Passover lamb that was slain in Egypt in obedience to God’s word so that the death angel would pass over their homes — Jesus declared his coming death on the cross. He was finishing the old covenant with his observance of the Passover and establishing the new covenant in his coming suffering and sacrifice for our sins and his victorious resurrection in his glorified form.
—contributed by Pastor Franklin Humber, Summerville Baptist Church
(0) comments
