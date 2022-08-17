ELGIN — David Trubek, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at Elgin Harvester’s Nazarene Church on Sunday, Aug. 21. The program, “The Fall Feasts of Israel,” will be featured during the 10:45 a.m. worship service. A love offering will be received.

Chosen People Ministries was founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States, according to a press release.

