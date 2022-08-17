ELGIN — David Trubek, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at Elgin Harvester’s Nazarene Church on Sunday, Aug. 21. The program, “The Fall Feasts of Israel,” will be featured during the 10:45 a.m. worship service. A love offering will be received.
Chosen People Ministries was founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States, according to a press release.
Throughout its long history, Chosen People Ministries has been committed to bringing the Gospel message of salvation in Jesus “to the Jew first and to the Gentile” throughout the world.
The release explained: “In stressing the Jewish roots of Christian faith, Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and also to help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith traditions.”
The presentation in Elgin is open to the public, and Harvester’s Church of the Nazarene invites the Christian and Jewish community to attend. For more information call 541-437-3782.
