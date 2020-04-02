There are several ways the spread of the coronavirus is impacting our lives. As I wrote last week, I believe it can be used by God to bring about a spiritual revival.
But it also shows us we really have no control over what happens in our lives, over what circumstances may come our way.
There are three responses to that reality. One is to press even harder to gain more control, to grab even firmer on what control we think we have. Another is to worry and freak out. The third response is to be humble and share everything we are going through with God. He knows anyway, as he already knows what we will say before the word is on our tongue (Psalm 139:4).
If he does know, though, why should we share with him what is on our mind, what our circumstances are and what our needs are?
We get to exercise faith in doing so. When we give a matter to him in faith, and he works it out — even if it isn’t in the way we expect — it increases our faith.
We also are commanded multiple times in scripture to humble ourselves before God. Just a few verses that talk about humility are Micah 6:7 (“What does the LORD require of you but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”), James 4:6 (“God is opposed to the proud, but gives grace to the humble”) and 1 Peter 5:6 (“Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you at the proper time”).
The opposite of humility, obviously, is pride. The attitude that says “I got it. I don’t need help. I can do it myself.”
God convicted me of pride in my life earlier this week with 1 Peter 5:6 and also verse 7. This is a continuing thought from verse 6, stating we need to be “casting all our anxiety on him, because he cares for you.”
Some Bibles translate “anxiety” in that verse to “cares.” I personally like that translation better. And that is where God has been working on me. While I have been praying more during this time of the coronavirus, God showed me I’ve not been surrendering all to him. Either I have not been bringing some cares to him, or I have been asking him to answer them in the way I want, instead of saying “your will be done.”
Some of these cares are daily needs. Some are things I want to see happen. And some are worries. All need to be humbly given to God, and I need to trust he will take care of them. The Bible tells us he will. Jesus tells us in Matthew 6 not to worry about what we will eat or drink or wear, because “your Heavenly Father knows that you need all these things” (Matthew 6:32).
That is easier said than done in a time when COVID-19 is ravaging our nation by sickening and killing people. Meanwhile, businesses are being closed and people are losing their jobs.
But that is where we come back to 1 Peter 5:7 — “casting all our cares on him…”
Yes, we are commanded not to be anxious about our circumstances. But when we are, which we undoubtedly will be during this time — I surely have been — we need to tell him all that is going on. Share everything you are dealing with. All your cares, fears and worries. If you are scared you won’t have food for another week, tell him. If you are afraid you could lose your job, or have lost it and aren’t sure what the next step is, tell him. If you are afraid of what could happen if you become ill with the coronavirus, tell him. All your cares. And if this sounds preachy, know I am preaching to myself just as much if not more.
He will hold your cares so that you don’t have to, and he will deal with them. Look at the last part of 1 Peter 5:7 again: “…because he cares for you.”
God knows what you need. He also cares about what you need. And he will meet those needs.
But to be in a place to ask requires us to look again at 1 Peter 5:6 and be humble before God. To be humble and ask for our needs to be taken care of is to rid ourselves of pride. To tell God “I don’t know how this need is going to be met, but I know you do, so please help me.”
We have the perfect example of humility in Jesus, who despite being God, emptied himself to be made in the likeness of man and “humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross” (Philippians 2:8).
Before going to the cross, Jesus asked the father if there was a way for the suffering he was about to face to be taken away, yet he submitted three times “not my will but yours be done” (Luke 22:42).
Jesus walked humbly during his time on earth and set the example for us to follow. We would be wise to do the same and surrender control of our lives to God.
To not ask for help is to say “I got this, God. I don’t need you.”
If the last few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that we don’t “got it.” We are not in control. And, in fact, we are in desperate need of his help.
Ronald Bond is a sinner saved by grace and the sports editor of The Observer.
