For a little more than a year now, I’ve been involved with the local chapter of Youth for Christ. We have had to change how we meet with and interact with the kids — doing so on Zoom, a digital platform — in recent weeks due to the coronavirus. But in that, a handful of us leaders also have been getting together almost nightly on Zoom for a devotional and time of prayer. This has been one of the blessings that has come out of the time of confinement for me, as it adds yet another opportunity to be with others in the body of Christ, be in the word and gain refreshment.
One of the devotions shared last week is one I want to share here. It’s appropriate not only for this time as we approach Easter, the remembrance of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection, but also in this time of needing hope with the coronavirus invading our lives.
Luke 24 tells the story of two disciples (one named Cleopas — the other’s name isn’t given in this account) walking to Emmaus, a town outside Jerusalem, on the day Christ rose from the grave. They just had heard about Jesus being raised from those who went to the tomb but were part of a group that “would not believe them” (Luke 24:11). As they were approaching Emmaus, the resurrected Christ approached them on the road, but they didn’t realize it was him. A discussion took place, and they told him about Jesus being delivered up and crucified. They went on to say, “But we were hoping that it was he who was going to redeem Israel” (Luke 24:21). They noted that it was the third day after the crucifixion — the day Jesus himself had prophesied that he would rise.
As the discussion plays out, Christ goes on to show them everything in the Old Testament that pointed to him, and eventually their eyes are opened to the fact that not only was Jesus alive, but they had indeed met with the risen Lord.
There are a ton of elements in this section one could dive into. But what really jumped out to me when we discussed this a week ago was the lost hope — and later, the restored hope — of these two disciples. They were hoping, as it says in verse 21, that Jesus was coming to redeem Israel. And I think it’s safe to say they thought, since he had been crucified and three days had passed, that hope was gone.
True, Israel will be one day redeemed, but not until Christ’s second coming, which is rapidly approaching. These two disciples — and, no doubt, countless thousands of others at the time and even more today — missed the point of Christ’s first coming, which was to save the world from sin by forgiving all who believe in his death, burial and resurrection. They had their hope set in the wrong place. Hence the reason the Bible notes they were “looking sad” (Luke 24:17).
This, however, is not an indictment on these two individuals, for everyone alive could say they at one point or another have put their hope in a place they shouldn’t have. Maybe it was in the stock market. Maybe in a friend who betrayed you. Maybe in a job. Maybe in a sports team. Maybe in a spouse. Maybe in a false god.
This list could be endless, but that’s not the point. The point is this: When we put our hope in the wrong places, and what we were hoping for doesn’t pan out, we lose hope. These two disciples had lost hope in what they were looking for. They thought their hope was dead, and it saddened them.
Many of us may be feeling a sense of hopelessness right now. There have been some promising reports this week that we could be reaching the peak of the coronavirus and that soon we may have succeeded in “flattening the curve.”
But what if that proves wrong, and this goes on for another month or two and the death toll rises? That could cause many to lose hope.
Many of us have, or know someone who has, lost a job, lost hours, been furloughed, or may face one of these fates in the coming weeks. If those jobs or hours don’t return, or more of us fall into the growing number of unemployed, that could cause many to lose hope.
These two disciples weren’t the only ones who lost hope. Mark 16:14 says that when Jesus appeared to the apostles after his resurrection, he “reproached them for their unbelief.”
They too appeared to have been distraught by the crucifixion and thought all hope was gone.
But Jesus repeatedly told the disciples that he had to suffer and die and that he would be raised on the third day (Matthew 16:21 and 20:18 are just two of the verses). And it is this very event — the death, burial and resurrection of Christ to forgive the sins of all who believe in him — that gives us the hope we celebrate this Easter Sunday. God, being perfect, holy and just, has to judge sin, and the annual slaughter of lambs at Passover to temporarily withhold that judgment pointed to the time when Jesus took our judgment for sin once and for all as “the lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).
Yes, we hope this coronavirus passes quickly. We hope those who are ill recover quickly. We hope jobs return. But should these not happen, we have a greater hope in him who later in the Bible said, “I was dead, and behold, I am alive forevermore” (Revelation 1:18).
Those two disciples by the way, once they realized who Jesus was, and that he, indeed, was alive (Luke 24:31) immediately returned to Jerusalem to the rest of the disciples with a simple yet profound message that gave them — and still today gives us — eternal hope: “The Lord really has risen” (Luke 24:34).
Ronald Bond is a sinner saved by grace and the sports editor of The Observer.
