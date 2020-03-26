We clearly are not going through an easy time right now as a city, state, nation or world.
The coronavirus dominates our headlines, threatens to overwhelm our health resources and is causing mass anxiety, but that doesn’t mean there cannot be good during this time.
In just the few short weeks this virus has taken over our lives, we also have seen or heard positive stories. Perhaps we have even taken part in them: People bringing food and other necessities to their elderly neighbors who can’t (or shouldn’t) leave home because of COVID-19. Numerous schools giving out free meals to students. Businesses or individuals stepping up to replace supplies that have vanished, whether it be making hand sanitizer or crafting personal protective equipment for hospitals. The public health crisis, in some instances, even has reduced the partisan political bickering that has been overrunning our nation.
And this time of enforced “distancing” can bring about a spiritual renewal. This has been true in my life.
I have for weeks, maybe even months, sensed the Lord telling me to slow down and take time to be in the word and in prayer, to spend time with him and really listen.
But I also have been going almost nonstop, and when I do have time to slow down, I fill it with time-killing activities that in and of themselves aren’t bad but aren’t necessarily beneficial.
Now, with the world at a standstill as we practice social distancing and perhaps have a lot more downtime, I’ve tried to be more obedient to this call to listen, to be still and know he is God (Psalm 46:10).
While being shown the areas of my life that need repentance and deserve further surrender into his hands, I have found rest in couple of overarching truths: God is in control of this situation — just as he is in control of our lives — so do not be anxious or afraid; and he is what our focus should be on during this (and every) time, for he is worthy to be praised and worthy of our utmost attention.
On the fact he is in control, consider this: God is the Creator of all things (Genesis 1); he is all-powerful (Job 42:2, Matthew 19:26); he knows all, from beginning to end, including everything about us and what we will do (Psalm 139:1-6); he holds all things together (Colossians 1:18); and he knows exactly how this will end up, even though we don’t.
The people of Israel at the time of the exodus from Egypt saw this firsthand. They were brought to the edge of the Red Sea with Pharaoh and his army closing in. They were afraid they would die and said they were better off staying in Egypt (Exodus 14:12). But God had a plan, and he told them to “stand by” and see the salvation he was about to provide them (Exodus 14:13-15). He then parted the Red Sea and guided Israel through, then brought the water crashing down on Pharaoh’s army (Exodus 14:16-31). Ultimately (albeit 40 years later after they sinned against God) he led the people of Israel to the Promised Land, to something better than they had known in Egypt.
God knows many are fearful during this time. He knows many may come down with this illness, lose their jobs, be overwhelmed, and may even be in a struggle for their lives.
But know he loves us. Take comfort in that. Know he is there in the midst of it. He knows the plans he has for us (Jeremiah 29:11) and how he will use the trials of this trying time in our lives for our good and his glory.
It may be that at the end of this we know God better. We have an increased faith. We see him better for who he is.
Which leads to this point: He is where our focus should be. When Jesus called Peter out of the boat to walk to him on the waves, the apostle did fine until he took his eyes off the Lord and focused on the elements around him (Matthew 14:30). That’s when he began to sink. But when he called to Jesus for help in that moment, the Lord was there to save him “immediately” (Matthew 14:31).
One of the truths I was shown this week is not to worry about my circumstances, but take my eyes off myself and keep them on the all-loving God who is “compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in lovingkindness and truth … who forgives iniquity, transgression and sin” (Exodus 34:6-7).
We don’t know how this will end, but God does. I do believe, though, that this will not only work out “for good to those who love God” (Romans 8:28), but that this could lead to a spiritual renewal for many and even a revival. It is in times when we are in trouble, in need, in the fire, that we see God. That is where many surrender and are saved. A friend last week was in a position of not knowing how this would end for him and was fearful. He realized who he needed to turn to and surrendered to Jesus. He still doesn’t know how his circumstance will turn out, but he now knows who does, and knows that even if the worst thing on earth happened to him, he is secure because of Jesus’ sacrifice for him.
I don’t think my friend is the only one who will experience salvation during this time. I think God will use this to draw many to himself, to wake people up to the reality that they “have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23), that they won’t be able to enter into eternal rest with God unless their name is in the Book of Life (Revelation 20:15) and that the only way to have their sins forgiven and their name written in the Book of Life is to repent of their sins and trust that Jesus, who is fully God yet fully man, died on the cross for their sins, was buried and was raised on the third day (1 Corinthians 15:3-4). “If you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved” (Romans 10:9).
If God, whose ways and thoughts are higher than ours (Isaiah 55:8-9) brings many to salvation in spite of the havoc the coronavirus is causing, then my prayer is he indeed uses it for that purpose.
And in due time these difficulties we are going through, if we believe in him, will be worth it.
