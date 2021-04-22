Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — Revelations given through the Prophet Joseph Smith about the second coming of Jesus Christ, as recorded in Doctrine and Covenants section 45, is the subject of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 26. These revelations were received at a time when many false reports and foolish stories were published and circulated about the young church, which had been organized for less than a year. All lesson material is available from the free Gospel Library mobile app.
The 2021 BYU Women’s Conference, which is cosponsored by the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Brigham Young University, will be held Thursday and Friday, April 29–30. The annual conference, in its 45th year, will be online and will include both free and paid experiences. The theme is “I Am a Child of God, His Promises Are Sure” and no registration is required for the free sessions. Anyone 16 and older is invited to participate. Learn more at www.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/event/2021-byu-women-s-conference.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will meet for an in-person worship service Sunday, April 25, at 9 a.m. COVID precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing, and there will not be a coffee hour. The service will include Holy Communion. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by noon Saturday. The service will be livestreamed to Youtube, and the link for that stream will be posted Saturday on Zion’s Facebook and website.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until at least mid-May due to COVID-19.
A link to the livestreamed Zion Lutheran service will be posted Saturday on the church’s Facebook page.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Jesus said, “I am the Good Shepherd” (John 10:11). Many churches recognize this comforting truth on the fourth Sunday of Easter. Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon Sunday, April 25, will draw from John 10:11-18. In these verses Christ highlights the need for a shepherd who would lay down his life for his sheep. However, there are false spiritual beliefs in which the one overseeing the people “flees” in the face of trouble “because he is a hired hand and cares nothing for the sheep” (verse 13). Faith Lutheran will hold services in La Grande at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
Faith Lutheran’s SHINE Preschool is now registering children ages 3-4 for the 2021-22 school year. Stop by the church, call, or visit www.lgfaithlcms.org/shinepreschool to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.