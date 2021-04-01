Good Friday Stations of the Cross
LA GRANDE — An ecumenical Stations of the Cross event will take place on Good Friday, April 2, in La Grande. All are welcome to pick up a map at the United Methodist Church, where the route through the stations begins. Other stations will be at the First Christian Church, Zion Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church. The stations will be available from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will gather for services and activities during Passion Week and on Easter Sunday. A Maundy Thursday service begins at 6:30 p.m. April 1 ("maundy" refers to the mandates Jesus gave at the Last Supper to "love one another" and to "take, eat and drink" — to participate in Communion — in remembrance of him). A Good Friday Tenebrae service will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 2 ("tenebrae" is a service of darkness focusing on Jesus’ words from the cross).
On Easter Sunday, April 4, a 7 a.m. sunrise service is followed by a continental breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Easter Art Sunday school begins at 8:45 a.m., and the Easter service will be at 10 a.m. After the service there will be an Easter egg hunt and a meal. The elders will meet at 1 p.m.
Catholic churches’ Holy Week and Easter services
UNION COUNTY — The Catholic churches of the Grande Ronde Valley are holding special services during Holy Week, which leads to Easter, April 4.
At Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in La Grande, Mass of the Last Supper begins at 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 1. The Good Friday service on April 2 also begins at 7 p.m. An Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, April 3, will be held at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, April 4, Our Lady of the Valley will hold Easter Mass at 10 a.m.
Easter Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Union’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church and at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elgin.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran will meet in person on Easter Sunday, April 4, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Zion via email or phone by noon Saturday, indicating which service they will be attending.
The 9 a.m. service will be livestreamed to YouTube. The link for that will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not have in-person worship this Sunday, April 4, due to COVID-19. A link to the livestream of Zion Lutheran’s 9 a.m. service will be posted to St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — All are welcome to participate in the General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 3-4. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org to view and hear a special invitation from President Russel M. Nelson, where he testifies that "Jesus Christ lives! As our resurrected and atoning Savior, He stands ready to help us grow from the dramatic, unexpected events in our lives. At this Easter season, let us worship and praise Him for the peace, hope, light, and truth He brings to us."
Conference sessions will be broadcast on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a priesthood session at 6 p.m. On Easter Sunday, a special event is planned for the 9 a.m. morning session, and the conference concludes with a 1 p.m. session,
The "Come, Follow Me" lesson for the week of April 5 is based on Doctrine and Covenants 30-36 in which early members of the church are called by revelation to serve as missionaries.
