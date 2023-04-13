‘Mostly Social Book Club’ includes food, favorite books and fellowship
LA GRANDE — On April 16, the Second Sunday of Easter, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for a Morning Prayer service at 10 a.m. with M.J. Heather officiating. After the service, stay for coffee and fellowship.
The “Mostly Social Book Club” will meet Sunday at 6 p.m. in the basement of the church for a potluck dinner and sharing of favorite books.
Primary Activity Day held April 15
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — There will be a Stake Activity Day for primary-age youth (turning 8 in 2023 through age 11) on Saturday, April 15. Baker City area youth will meet at the Baker City building from 10 a.m. to noon, and La Grande area youth will meet at the La Grande Stake Center from 2-4 p.m.
On Sunday, April 16, members of the Stake High Council will speak during Sacrament services on the topic of forgiveness, and Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 17 is based on Matthew 18 and Luke 10 with a focus on forgiveness and what we must do to obtain eternal life.
Junior Confirmation follows worship service
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, April 16, at the 10 a.m. La Grande service will be based on Jesus appearing to the disciples behind closed doors on the eve of his resurrection, as told in John 20:19-25. He greeted them with “Peace be with you” and explained their important duty of announcing the forgiveness of sins in his name. Then he equipped them by breathing on them the Holy Spirit and giving them his Word.
Following the Divine service will be the monthly Church Council meeting followed by Junior Confirmation.
‘Growing Your Gifts’ is theme of women’s luncheon
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church offers Bible study for adults at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Pastor Archie on April 16 will speak from 1 Peter 1:3-5 about living within eternal life. A meeting of the elders follows the service.
A Christian Women’s Fellowship Luncheon begins at noon Saturday, April 15. The theme is “Growing Your Gifts.” On Monday, April 17, the Men’s Group is at 11 a.m. and a Worship Committee meeting is at 5:30 p.m.
Joint service April 16 celebrates Holy Humor Sunday
LA GRANDE — The congregations of the La Grande United Methodist Church and Zion Lutheran Church will come together at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Methodist Church to celebrate Holy Humor Sunday — a way of continuing the joy of the Easter resurrection. Humor is a gift from God, and the gathering will celebrate that gift with jokes, humorous stories and uplifting songs.
Following the service will be a potluck and a silent auction and a bottle auction to raise funds for missions.
