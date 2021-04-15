St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until at least mid-May. A link to a pre-recorded Sunday service of Morning Prayer will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday, April 17.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — A worship service at Zion Lutheran Church will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 18. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing, and there will not be a coffee hour. People who are planning to attend are asked RSVP to the office via email or phone by noon Saturday. The service will also be streamed live to YouTube; the link will be posted Saturday on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — The sermon Sunday, April 18, at Faith Lutheran Church will be drawn from Luke 24, which tells of the actions and words of Jesus following his resurrection, assuring people he truly did rise from the dead. A church council meeting follows the Divine Service.
Faith Lutheran’s SHINE Preschool is now registering children ages 3-4 for the 2021-22 school year. Stop by the church, call, or visit www.lgfaithlcms.org/shinepreschool to learn more.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, April 18, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Stake High Council will speak in individual wards with remarks based on President Henry B. Eyring’s October 2020 General Conference talk titled “Tested, Proved and Polished.”
Revelations given to Joseph Smith in early 1831 regarding the organization of the church is the subject of the “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 19. This lesson covers Doctrine and Covenants Sections 41-44, covering a time when the early saints were gathering in Kirkland, Ohio. These sections provided guiding principles and structure to the rapidly growing church that was less than a year old. Section 42 is often referred to as “the law” as it provided specific instructions to members on how they were to conduct themselves and how they should care for one another through the laws of consecration.
