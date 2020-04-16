ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Links to this Sunday’s online worship will be posted on Zion’s website, www.zionlagrande.org, and Facebook page on Saturday.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
NORTHEAST OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 20-26 is based on Mosiah chapters 4-6 found in the Book of Mormon, which is another testament of Jesus Christ. This week’s lesson is a continuation of the study of King Benjamin’s sermon on how a belief in Jesus Christ can bring about “mighty changes” in one’s life. All members are encouraged to continue studying their scriptures and lesson material at home with members of their family as we look forward to the day when we can gather together again to worship God and his son, Jesus Christ.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. Neither St. Ann’s nor the book group will be meeting this week.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church online worship may be viewed at www.lgfaithlcms.org. For the Sunday after Easter, the Gospel reading of John 20:19-31 records the disciples being gathered together behind locked doors on the evening of Jesus’ resurrection. Jesus appears to them with encouragement of “Peace be with you.” When he had said this he showed them his hands and his sides — and “the disciples were glad when they saw the Lord” (verse 20). Eight days later Jesus gives all generations encouragement when he said “blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (verse 29).
At 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, there will be an online Church Council meeting via Zoom. During the week, the pastor is available in his office Sunday through Friday mornings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.