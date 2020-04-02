Online worship continues on Palm Sunday
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church reported to The Observer their online offerings for April 5, which is Palm Sunday. Each church will post online Palm Sunday worship to its website and Facebook page on Saturday. The churches also indicated they are planning virtual services for Holy Week.
Participate digitally in LDS general conference this week
EASTERN OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 190th annual General Conference on April 4-5 will be broadcast from a small auditorium on Temple Square. The event will include messages of truth, hope and inspiration and pre-recorded music. Sessions are at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 5 p.m. This conference takes place during the year the church is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the First Vision.
Passover and a new covenant
This weekend is, regardless of the COVID 19 pandemic, the weekend before Passover on the Jewish calendar. Which means it is the time of Jesus’ final trip into Jerusalem that would lead up to his last week of life in his human form. At the Passover celebration — remembering the Passover lamb that was slain in Egypt in obedience to God’s word so that the death angel would pass over their homes — Jesus declared his coming death on the cross. He was finishing the old covenant with his observance of the Passover and establishing the new covenant in his coming suffering and sacrifice for our sins and his victorious resurrection in his glorified form.
— Contributed by Pastor Franklin Humber, Summerville Baptist Church
Maundy Thursday and Good Friday explained
Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday, which is April 5 this year. In this week, we will remember our Lord’s Passion on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Maundy is a Latin word that means “mandate” or “command.” On Thursday of Holy Week, Jesus washed His disciples’ feet and gave the mandate: “Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another” (John 13:34). Also on Thursday, Jesus instituted the Lord’s Supper and gave the mandates: “Take, eat, drink of it…” (Matthew 26:27-28). Good Friday is so called because Christ paid the payment of mankind’s sin with his blood shed and his death by crucifixion — “good” for the sake of mankind because Christ has fulfilled the law with his sacrifice.
— Contributed by Pastor Sam Wiseman, Faith Lutheran Church, La Grande
