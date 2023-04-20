Men’s retreat to be held at Cove Christian Camp

COVE — “Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table” is the theme of an upcoming men’s retreat to be facilitated by Delbert Durfee. The retreat is planned for Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at Cove Christian Camp. Discounted registration of $85 is offered until April 24. After April 24, registration is $100. For those who wish to attend for Saturday only, the fee is $50. Registration is available online at www.covechristiancamp.org. Call Durfee for more information at 541-969-2156.

