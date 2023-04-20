Men’s retreat to be held at Cove Christian Camp
COVE — “Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table” is the theme of an upcoming men’s retreat to be facilitated by Delbert Durfee. The retreat is planned for Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, at Cove Christian Camp. Discounted registration of $85 is offered until April 24. After April 24, registration is $100. For those who wish to attend for Saturday only, the fee is $50. Registration is available online at www.covechristiancamp.org. Call Durfee for more information at 541-969-2156.
Faith Lutheran serves two counties
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, April 23, the sermon in Faith Lutheran Church’s services will be based on Jesus, in his resurrected body, walking and talking with two people on their way to Emmaus, as told in Luke 24. As they walked together, Jesus gave them a marvelous lesson: “beginning with Moses (first five books of the Bible) and all the Prophets, He interpreted to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself” (Luke 24:27).
Sunday’s worship services will be held at 10 a.m. in La Grande and 2 p.m. in Enterprise. On Tuesday, April 25, a Bible study begins at 1:30 p.m. in Wallowa.
St. Peter’s service observes third Sunday of Easter
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will celebrate the third Sunday of Easter on April 23. The 10 a.m. service will include Communion and will be officiated by Rev. Mary Lujan. There will be coffee and fellowship following the service.
Weekly lesson focuses on God’s mercy
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the congregations in the region’s meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, April 23, will speak during Sacrament services on topics assigned by their respective Bishopric. Priesthood, Relief Society and youth classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 24 is based on John 7-10. Titled “I Am the Good Shepherd,” the lesson focuses on how the Savior’s mercy is available to all people, how he is the Good Shepherd who knows us individually and how he wants us to find happiness with him. All lesson materials can be obtained by downloading the free mobile app called “Gospel Library” or by visiting the church’s website.
Members are reminded that the next Fast Sunday will be observed on April 30, and the La Grande Stake Conference will take place May 6-7.
Potluck follows Methodist Church service
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, April 23, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on Luke 24:13-35 and is titled “Can You See Me Now?” A potluck and time of fellowship will follow the service.
The book group that meets in the downstairs library on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. is currently discussing “White Fragility.”
Message drawn from book of Job
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23. Pastor Archie’s message — “Do You Have a Complaint?” — comes from Job 23:2-9. Adult Bible study is offered at 9 a.m. There will be a General Board meeting directly after the service.
During the upcoming week, the men’s group will meet Monday at 11 a.m., and the women’s Homemakers Bible study is on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Cove Christian Camp Spring Conference is coming up, on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Zion service will be livestreamed and recorded
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church will worship Sunday, April 23, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and teaching based on Luke 24:13-35, titled “Can You See Me Now?” Fellowship time will follow the service.
The service will be livestreamed, and the link will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page Saturday afternoon. A recorded video also will be available to view later using the same link.
Do spiritual matters matter to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
We also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
