The resurrection provides us with everlasting peace
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — For the Second Sunday of Easter, April 24, Faith Lutheran Church’s services will center on John 20:19, 21 and 26, which tells of Jesus greeting his disciples with “Peace be with you.” This is a consistent message of the resurrected Lord because his victory over sin, death and the devil provides everlasting peace. The sermon at Faith Lutheran will focus upon his peace as he sends us out to share his Gospel (“good news”). Divine services are scheduled for 10 a.m. in La Grande and 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
New sermon series begins on ‘The Prayer that Changes Us’
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church begins a new series studying the Lord’s Prayer on Sunday, April 24. Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will share his message, “The Prayer that Changes Us,” exploring the power of the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples. Worship at “the big brown church” begins at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held at 9:30 a.m.
Come to Christ, and don’t come alone
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, April 24, La Grande Stake High Council members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking in area wards during Sacrament Services on Sister Bonnie H. Cordon’s talk titled “Come Unto Christ and Don’t Come Alone” from the October 2021 General Conference. Sister Cordon serves as the Young Women General President.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 25, based on Exodus 24 and 31-34, will focus on covenants made with the Lord and how they help us follow his commandments.
Carpet replacements are taking place in buildings throughout the stake, so be sure to check with ward leaders for updates before scheduling activities. The Columbia River Temple in Richland, Washington, will remain closed through June 20.
Fellowship follows in-person service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, April 24, at 9 a.m. Masks are not required, though are recommended for those at risk. A fellowship time will follow the service. This week’s service will not be available online.
