St. Peter’s offers online worshipLA GRANDE — Links to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. As directed by Eastern Oregon Bishop Patrick Bell, St. Peter’s will not worship in person until May 31. In the meantime, offerings can be mailed to St. Peter’s at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
Lessons available on Gospel Library appEASTERN OREGON — Mosiah chapters 7-10 are the subject of study for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 27-May 3. These scriptures are found in the Book of Mormon. A copy of the lesson material and scriptures can be obtained by downloading the “Gospel Library” mobile app. This lesson discusses how Zeniff’s decisions lead to the captivity of his people and how their faith helped them face their challenges. It also provides a history of the 24 plates that contains the history of the Jaredites, a record that becomes the book of Ether in the Book of Mormon.
Church members are encouraged to minister to one another to ensure needs are being met, while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.
Jesus is revealed through sacramentsLA GRANDE — In this Easter season, Faith Lutheran Church continues to have sermons dealing with Christ in his resurrected body.
This Sunday the message will be from Luke 24:13-35, which tells of two men on the road to Emmaus after the crucifixion. Jesus joined them but they didn’t realize who he was. Jesus spoke to them of scripture and when he broke bread and handed it to them, “their eyes were opened, and they recognized Him.”
Jesus continually reveals himself in the Word of God and through his instituted sacraments.
The sermon along with weekly devotional ideas can be found on Faith’s website, www.lgfaithlcms.org.
Zion Lutheran congregation continues online serviceLA GRANDE — Links to an online worship will be posted on Zion Lutheran Church’s sebsite and Facebook page on Saturday. The Zion Council has decided to cancel in-person worship until May 31.
To submit offerings, mail them to the church at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
