Morning prayer service celebrates fourth Sunday of Easter
LA GRANDE — On April 30, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Easter during a morning prayer service at 10 a.m. with Linda Hale officiating. There will be a coffee hour and fellowship following the service.
Sermon to be drawn from John 10
LA GRANDE — The sermon on Sunday, April 30, during the 10 a.m. Faith Lutheran Church service in La Grande will expound on John 10:1-10. In these verses Jesus explains that the shepherd knows his sheep and the sheep know their shepherd’s voice: “A stranger they will not follow, but they will flee from him, for they do not know the voice of strangers” (John 10:5). Followers of Jesus Christ must be alert to the danger of voices that twist the Word of God.
Interim pastor answers questions during final Sunday worship
ENTERPRISE — April 30 will be the Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel’s final Sunday as the interim pastor at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church. The special Sunday service at 11 a.m. will feature an “Ask a Question” format, where parishioners are invited to bring their questions, plus special music. A potluck will follow. The Community Church, also known as “the big, brown church,” also offers Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Sunday morning book group discusses ‘White Fragility’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m. The sermon, titled “The Good Shepherd,” will be based on Psalm 23 and John 10:1-10. Fellowship follows the service.
On Sunday mornings, a book group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs library. The group is currently discussing “White Fragility.”
April 30 is ‘Fast Sunday’ for La Grande Stake congregations
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The first weekend of May the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its stake conference, and “Fast Sunday” will be observed on April 30. On a Fast Sunday, testimonies are shared during the Sacrament service and donations will go toward helping the less fortunate. Since this is the fifth Sunday of the month, lessons during the second hour of services will be under the direction of the individual Bishoprics and/or Ward Councils.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 1 is based on Luke 12-17 and John 11 and focuses on several of the parables taught by Jesus Christ and how they can help us lift our sights beyond the worldly to the eternal.
On Saturday, April 29, a special community program — “Be Prepared for the Future: An Emergency Preparedness/Food Storage Event” — will be hosted at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on McAlister Road in Island City. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to the public.
Worship service will be streamed live
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande will worship on Sunday, April 30, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and a sermon based on Psalm 23 and John 10:1-10, titled “The Good Shepherd.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
The service will be livestreamed and recorded for later viewing. The link will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.
April 30 service offers worship in song
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, for a hymn sing worship service. Adult Bible study is held before the service, at 9:30 a.m.
During the week, the men’s group will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, and the Homemakers’ Bible Study will gather at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Christian Women’s Fellowship will have a meeting and potluck beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Men’s retreat to be held at Cove Christian Camp
COVE — “Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table” is the theme of an upcoming men’s retreat to be facilitated by Delbert Durfee. The retreat runs from Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m. through Saturday, May 6, at 4 p.m. at Cove Christian Camp. Registration is $100. For those who wish to attend for Saturday only, the fee is $50. Registration is available online at www.covechristiancamp.org and also at the office of the La Grande First Christian Church. Call Durfee for more information at 541-969-2156.
Do spiritual matters matter?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
We also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
